Fiddler Invited to World Junior Summer Showcase for Team U.S.A.

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - U.S.A Hockey announced today their invited players for the World Junior Summer Showcase at the end of July with defenceman Blake Fiddler listed as an invitee.

The Frisco, TX, U.S.A product has spent the last three seasons with the Oil Kings playing in 190 regular season games, scoring 26 goals and adding 58 assists for 84 points. Fiddler also played in nine playoff games, earning three assists.

The former first overall selection in the 2022 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft has represented Team U.S.A twice before at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships (2025), and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup (2024).

Fiddler is a second-round pick, 36th overall by the Seattle Kraken from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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