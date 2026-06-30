Royals Select St. Louis Blues Prospect Vladimir Proskurin and Marek Peroutka in 2026 Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have selected two players in the 2026 CHL Import Draft.
With the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 CHL Import Draft, Victoria selected St. Louis Blues prospect goaltender Vladimir Proskurin. Hailing from Moscow, Russia, Proskurin was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, 123rd overall. This past season, he appeared in 41 games for MHK Atland Mytischchi in the MHL, Russia's top junior league, and put up a .921 save-percentage and a 2.97 goals-against-average all while facing over 30 shots per game on average.
"Vlad is a competitor that does whatever he can to make saves and is extremely athletic" said Victoria Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "We are very excited to have a goalie of Vlad's caliber joining our program".
With the 58th overall pick in the first round, Victoria selected forward Marek Peroutka. Hailing from Most, Czechia, Peroutka played this past season with HC Litvinov, playing primarily for the U20 side while getting some games with the Men's. In 52 games this season, Peroutka scored 26 goals and 19 assists for 45 points. Following the season, Peroutka scored four points in four games, including a primary assist on the final game overtime winning goal, to help stave off relegation for Litvinov U20.
"Marek is two-way forward that contributes offensively and is very difficult to play against" said Heisinger. "He will add an important element to our lineup".
Season Memberships for the 2026-27 season are NOW ON SALE:
Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/
Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906
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