Western Hockey League Announces 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 782-game schedule for the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season.

All 23 WHL Clubs will compete in a 68-game regular season, beginning Friday, September 18, 2026, and concluding Sunday, March 28, 2027.

For the second consecutive regular season, Victory+ will serve as the exclusive streaming provider for the WHL, giving fans FREE access to all 782 WHL regular season games.

The opening night of the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season will feature five games, with the Brandon Wheat Kings hosting the Saskatoon Blades, Calgary Hitmen welcoming the Red Deer Rebels, Lethbridge Hurricanes facing the Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders taking on the Regina Pats, and Prince George Cougars rolling out the welcome mats for the Penticton Vees.

The defending WHL Champion Everett Silvertips open their title defense Saturday, September 19, when the Portland Winterhawks visit Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett.

The 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will be hosted by the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in Chicoutimi and Quebec City, Que., on December 1 and 2, 2026.

The 2027 WHL Prospects Game, set to be hosted in Brandon, Man., by the Brandon Wheat Kings, is scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, 2027.

A total of 628 games on the WHL Regular Season schedule - over 80 per cent - will be played on weekends or holidays. By focusing the schedule on weekends and holidays, along with extending the WHL Regular Season calendar by one week, WHL Clubs can further enhance the WHL player experience by allowing additional time for training and skill development, as well as academic enrichment.

The 782-game WHL Regular Season schedule concludes Sunday, March 28, 2027, with two games in the Central Division as the Edmonton Oil Kings welcome the Red Deer Rebels and the Medicine Hat Tigers host the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The 2027 WHL Playoffs and the battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup will begin Wednesday, March 31, 2027, culminating with the 2027 WHL Championship Series from Friday, May 7, through Monday, May 17, 2027.

The 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota will be hosted in Guelph, Ont., by the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm from Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 30, 2027.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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