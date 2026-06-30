State of the Western Hockey League - June 2026

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - WHL Commissioner Dan Near issued today the following State of the Western Hockey League update following the successful conclusion of the 2025-26 WHL season, including changes to the WHL schedule and travel regulations aimed at improving the overall WHL Player Experience in response to feedback received directly through a survey of WHL players.

SUCCESSES, 2025-26

WHL continues to thrive in its local communities

More than 3.2 million fans attended regular season WHL games this year, representing a 4% increase from 2024-25. The WHL averaged 4,144 attendees per game in the regular season, representing the highest average attendance of any Junior League in the world.

WHL enjoys strong showing at 2026 NHL Draft

With four WHL players being selected in the top 10, the WHL led the way early in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft. Of the first 100 players selected, 23 hailed from the WHL. The next highest total from any development league was the Ontario Hockey League with 16.

Overall, the WHL saw 37 current players and two alumni selected in the 2026 NHL Draft, with the mark of 39 serving as the WHL's best total in over 15 seasons, since 43 players were selected in the 2010 NHL Draft.

WHL on Victory+ sets records in 2025-26

The first regular season of the WHL on Victory+ was a resounding success, with average regular season viewership increasing by over 50 per cent year over year.

The 2026 WHL Playoffs on Victory+ saw a 63-per-cent jump in average viewership, with WHL Playoff action generating audiences rivalling that of historical linear cable broadcasts.

WHL on Victory+ is set to return FOR FREE once again in 2026-27.

Kelowna Rockets host sold out Memorial Cup presented by Kubota

The 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota was a smashing success in Kelowna, B.C., with every game of the tournament sold out at Prospera Place.

Hosted in conjunction with the CHL's 50th Anniversary Season, the sport of hockey congregated in the beautiful Okanagan and enjoyed fantastic weather and competitive hockey featuring the WHL Champion Everett Silvertips, OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers, QMJHL Champion Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and host Kelowna Rockets.

Everett Silvertips win franchise-first WHL Championship In May, the Everett Silvertips capped a historic season by hoisting the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Eastern Conference champion Prince Albert Raiders in five games.

Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen was named WHL Playoff MVP, finishing tied for the lead in playoff scoring with 27 points.

WHL stars secure Canadian Hockey League Awards in June Four representatives from the WHL came home with hardware from the 2026 CHL Awards in Toronto earlier this month.

Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman and Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford was named CHL Defenceman of the Year, while Everett Silvertips Head Coach Steve Hamilton was presented with the CHL Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award. Medicine Hat Tigers forward Markus Ruck was crowned CHL Top Scorer, while Portland Winterhawks forward Alex Weiermair was named CHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass

The brand-new WHL Prospects Game made its debut in Langley, B.C., with 40 NHL Draft-eligible prospects putting on an entertaining showcase in front of hundreds of NHL scouts and a near sold-out crowd at the Langley Events Centre, home of the Vancouver Giants, while tens of thousands more watched free on Victory+.

Team East defeated Team West in overtime, thanks to Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph, who scored the game-winning goal. The product of Lacombe, Alta., went on to be the first defenceman selected in the 2026 NHL Draft, when he was chosen by the Buffalo Sabres with the fourth-overall pick.

WHL Scholarship

The 2025-26 campaign served as the 33rd year of the WHL Scholarship program. This season, 370 WHL graduate players have been awarded WHL Scholarships, representing an investment of over $40 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs have contributed nearly $3 million to the 370 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

Administered by the WHL Office, WHL Scholarships are solely funded by WHL member Clubs. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season played in the WHL, players receive a guaranteed, full year of WHL Scholarship, including tuition, textbooks, and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a full guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify.

NEW FOR 2026-27

One week extension of WHL Regular Season Schedule

Beginning with the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season, the WHL regular season schedule will extend by one week. The decompressed schedule will create additional rest and recovery for players, opportunity for additional strength and conditioning, and support the athletes' educational priorities.

The 2026-27 WHL Regular Season begins Friday, September 18, and will end one week later than has been historically scheduled. The final day of the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season will be contested Sunday, March 28, 2027.

The 2027 WHL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 31. The WHL tiebreaker game will no longer be used to break a tie for the eighth seed in a conference.

The decision to decompress the WHL schedule was approved by the WHL Board of Governors and WHL General Managers in association with a variety of initiatives to continue to augment the WHL Player Experience, to enhance player development, and to adapt to the changing hockey landscape.

Air Travel for Select Road Games

Beginning with the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season, WHL Clubs will be permitted to travel via air for one (1) set of road games to start and return home, under the following parameters:

Trip by bus must be greater than 10 hours;

Applies to out-of-conference travel only

The decision to allow WHL Clubs to fly for one (1) set of road games was approved by the WHL Board of Governors in association with a variety of initiatives to continue to augment the WHL Player Experience, to enhance player development, and to adapt to the changing hockey landscape.

'No Return' Three-on-Three Overtime Pilot

The 2026 WHL Preseason will feature a pilot project aimed at enhancing the fan experience of three-on-three overtime.

Under the 'No Return' three-on-three overtime format, once a team has gained the blueline, a player cannot deliberately carry, pass, or shoot the puck outside the blueline. Should this occur, play will immediately be whistled down (unless the opposing team collects the puck first) and the resulting face-off will occur in the defensive zone of the offending team with no line change permitted. The team benefitting from the offensive zone faceoff will have the opportunity to select which circle the faceoff occurs in.

'No Return' three-on-three overtime has been contemplated in early anticipation of changing coaching strategies during three-on-three overtimes that are highly conservative and may potentially reduce the excitement of the extra period. Key measures for this pilot will include the number of shot attempts and scoring chances in overtime and the percentage of game outcomes determined by overtime prior to a shootout.

All 2026 WHL Preseason games, regardless of final score, will feature 'No Return' three-on-three overtime to allow all Clubs the opportunity to pilot the rule.

Following the 2026 WHL Preseason, WHL General Managers will vote on the implementation of 'No Return' Three-on-Three Overtime for the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season.

First Round of WHL Playoffs - Best-of-Five Series

Beginning in 2027, the first round of the WHL Playoffs will be contested as best-of-five series.

To accommodate the extra week in the regular season, this change will allow the playoffs to be completed on its existing schedule for the WHL Champion to participate in the Memorial Cup.

The WHL Playoffs will begin Wednesday, March 31, 2027, and the first-round format will vary based on the geography of the competing teams, availability of facilities, and preferences of the higher-seeded Club. The following formats are currently approved, pending WHL approval of each instance:

1-2-1-1 (A-H-A-H)

2-3 (A-H) for longer distance series

2-2-1 (H-A-H)

1-1-1-1-1 (H-A-H-A-H) for close distance series only

H = Home

A = Away







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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