Regina Pats Announce 2026-27 WHL Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, announced Tuesday the club's 2026-27 regular season schedule.

The Pats will open the 2026-27 campaign on Friday, September 18, when they travel to the Art Hauser Centre to take on the Prince Albert Raiders.

Regina begins the season with its first two games on the road, visiting the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday, September 25. The Pats will then return to the Brandt Centre for their home opener on Sunday, September 27, welcoming the Swift Current Broncos for a 2 p.m. puck drop.

The 2026-27 regular season consists of 68 games, including 34 home dates at the Brandt Centre. Regina's home schedule features:

1 game in September

5 games in October

4 games in November

7 games in December

6 games in January

6 games in February

5 games in March

The Pats will conclude the regular season with a home-and-home series against the Brandon Wheat Kings, beginning on Friday, March 26 in Brandon before closing out the regular season at the Brandt Centre on Saturday, March 27.

2026-27 Home Schedule

September

Sunday, September 27 vs. Swift Current (2:00 p.m.)

October

Friday, October 9 vs. Prince Albert

Friday, October 16 vs. Medicine Hat

Wednesday, October 21 vs. Seattle

Friday, October 23 vs. Moose Jaw

Tuesday, October 27 vs. Everett

November

Sunday, November 1 vs. Lethbridge

Friday, November 6 vs. Brandon

Friday, November 13 vs. Portland

Saturday, November 14 vs. Wenatchee

December

Friday, December 4 vs. Swift Current

Saturday, December 5 vs. Saskatoon

Tuesday, December 8 vs. Red Deer

Friday, December 11 vs. Saskatoon

Sunday, December 13 vs. Edmonton

Friday, December 18 vs. Moose Jaw

Tuesday, December 29 vs. Brandon

January

Friday, January 1 vs. Prince Albert

Friday, January 8 vs. Spokane

Saturday, January 9 vs. Tri-City

Friday, January 22 vs. Calgary

Sunday, January 24 vs. Moose Jaw

Saturday, January 30 vs. Lethbridge

February

Wednesday, February 3 vs. Swift Current

Friday, February 12 vs. Calgary

Friday, February 19 vs. Brandon

Tuesday, February 23 vs. Medicine Hat

Saturday, February 27 vs. Red Deer

Sunday, February 28 vs. Prince Albert

March

Friday, March 12 vs. Edmonton

Sunday, March 14 vs. Moose Jaw

Wednesday, March 17 vs. Saskatoon

Saturday, March 20 vs. Prince Albert

Saturday, March 27 vs. Brandon

Additional information regarding season tickets, single-game tickets and the club's promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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