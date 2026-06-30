Regina Pats Announce 2026-27 WHL Regular Season Schedule
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, announced Tuesday the club's 2026-27 regular season schedule.
The Pats will open the 2026-27 campaign on Friday, September 18, when they travel to the Art Hauser Centre to take on the Prince Albert Raiders.
Regina begins the season with its first two games on the road, visiting the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday, September 25. The Pats will then return to the Brandt Centre for their home opener on Sunday, September 27, welcoming the Swift Current Broncos for a 2 p.m. puck drop.
The 2026-27 regular season consists of 68 games, including 34 home dates at the Brandt Centre. Regina's home schedule features:
1 game in September
5 games in October
4 games in November
7 games in December
6 games in January
6 games in February
5 games in March
The Pats will conclude the regular season with a home-and-home series against the Brandon Wheat Kings, beginning on Friday, March 26 in Brandon before closing out the regular season at the Brandt Centre on Saturday, March 27.
2026-27 Home Schedule
September
Sunday, September 27 vs. Swift Current (2:00 p.m.)
October
Friday, October 9 vs. Prince Albert
Friday, October 16 vs. Medicine Hat
Wednesday, October 21 vs. Seattle
Friday, October 23 vs. Moose Jaw
Tuesday, October 27 vs. Everett
November
Sunday, November 1 vs. Lethbridge
Friday, November 6 vs. Brandon
Friday, November 13 vs. Portland
Saturday, November 14 vs. Wenatchee
December
Friday, December 4 vs. Swift Current
Saturday, December 5 vs. Saskatoon
Tuesday, December 8 vs. Red Deer
Friday, December 11 vs. Saskatoon
Sunday, December 13 vs. Edmonton
Friday, December 18 vs. Moose Jaw
Tuesday, December 29 vs. Brandon
January
Friday, January 1 vs. Prince Albert
Friday, January 8 vs. Spokane
Saturday, January 9 vs. Tri-City
Friday, January 22 vs. Calgary
Sunday, January 24 vs. Moose Jaw
Saturday, January 30 vs. Lethbridge
February
Wednesday, February 3 vs. Swift Current
Friday, February 12 vs. Calgary
Friday, February 19 vs. Brandon
Tuesday, February 23 vs. Medicine Hat
Saturday, February 27 vs. Red Deer
Sunday, February 28 vs. Prince Albert
March
Friday, March 12 vs. Edmonton
Sunday, March 14 vs. Moose Jaw
Wednesday, March 17 vs. Saskatoon
Saturday, March 20 vs. Prince Albert
Saturday, March 27 vs. Brandon
Additional information regarding season tickets, single-game tickets and the club's promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.
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