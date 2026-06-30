Seven Past and Present Cougars Attending NHL Development Camps

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars Hockey Club is being well represented in the NHL as seven Cougars past and present are participating in NHL Development Camps.

Forwards:

Kayden Lemire - Minnesota Wild (4th Round, 114th Overall, 2026)

Aiden Foster - Tampa Bay Lightning (4th Round, 127th Overall, 2025)

Terik Parascak - Washington Capitals (1st Round, 17th Overall, 2024)

Jett Lajoie - Winnipeg Jets (Camp Invite)

Carlin Dezainde - Tampa Bay Lightning (Camp Invite)

Defenceman:

Carson Carels - Calgary Flames (1st Round, 6th Overall, 2026)

Goaltenders:

Josh Ravensbergen - San Jose Sharks (1st Round, 30th Overall, 2025)

Alexander Levshyn - Vegas Golden Knights (Camp Invite)







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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