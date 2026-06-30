2026 CHL Import Draft Recap

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The 2026 CHL Import Draft took place on Tuesday morning and the Tigers selected a forward and a defenceman to help round out their lineup.

Arvid Drott - RW

Birthdate: Aug 11, 2007

Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 6 ¬Â² 0 ¬Â³

Weight: 187 lbs

Shoots Right

With the the 59th overall pick, the Tigers selected 18-year-old forward Arvid Drott. The 6-foot winger was selected by the Florida Panthers in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. Drott is coming off of a 25 point campaign in 28 games with Djurgårdens IF U20. The power forward has represented Sweden on the national level, winning a Bronze Medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, A Silver Medal at the World Junior A Challenge, the U18 Men's World Challenge, and the Swedish TV-Pucken tournament.

Denis Pasler - LD

Birthdate: Apr 22, 2008

Hometown: Yekaterinburg, Russia

Height: 6 ¬Â² 5 ¬Â³

Weight: 227 lbs

Shoots Left

The Tigers then decided to bolster their blueline, selecting Denis Pasler with the 73rd overall pick. The 6-foot-5, 227-pound defender's frame is hard to miss, bringing size and elite defensive ability to the Tigers back end. Pasler totalled 11 points in 59 games in the MHL during the 2025-26 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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