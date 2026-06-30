Wheat Kings Add Skill, Pro Experience with Pair of Import Draft Picks

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







One of the most complicated and unique drafts in the hockey world has been completed, and the Brandon Wheat Kings feel they've come out of it with two pieces who can help them compete right away.

The Wheat Kings selected forward Kristof Muissu and defenseman Ilari Kapanen with their two picks at the CHL Import Draft today. They had the option to use a third pick, on which they passed.

Muissu, selected 45th overall, brings a potent mixture of size, skill, and experience. The 6-foot-3, right-handed forward can play wing or centre and lit up the MHL (Russia's junior circuit) last year with 39 goals and 64 points in 57 games. He holds dual nationality with Russia and Congo and had played 18 games over the last two seasons in the KHL.

"We wanted to get a little bit older up front," said director of hockey operations Chris Moulton. "We have a younger group and we identified some 19-year-olds but then Kristof came across our table as an older, experienced guy that had played professionally in Russia. He's a big man with really good offensive instincts who can really shoot a puck. He's an offensive minded guy and we thought it would be nice to have some size and experience up front."

According to Moulton, both Muissu and his agent are excited about the fit with Brandon and have already started the process of getting his paperwork done to come to North America. And once he gets to Brandon, with his size and offensive prowess there's not much doubt about the role he'll fill.

"We're expecting him to be a top-six player with us and to support our power play," Moulton said. "We're expecting him to have a presence. When you're coming at his age, we're expecting to have some maturity, which will allow him to adapt quicker. That's our biggest thing, we think he can contribute immediately."

Next up, at 106th overall, the Wheat Kings looked to their blueline and selected defenseman Ilari Kapanen of Finland. He split games between the Swedish J20 ranks and the Finish Liiga, and due to injury played only 13 games between the two, but has represented Finland internationally before and could be a candidate to do so again.

"This guy is a national level player," Moulton said. "He's played with the national team and will push for national opportunities this year. He's a super mobile guy who moves the puck really well, he's a competitor, and he's really excited about coming over, he wants to come over and learn the North American game. We're really lucky to have him come in and compliment the defense we have in place already."

The name Kapanen will likely be familiar to North American hockey fans. Ilari's uncle Sami was a longtime and highly successful NHLer who, in a small-world type moment, was a teammate of Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray in Philadelphia. His older brother, Oliver, just finished his first full season with the Montreal Canadiens, while his cousin Kasperi plays for the Edmonton Oilers and has over 500 NHL games played.

"He came on our plate today, we were looking for a mobile, mature defenseman, and we got sort of lucky," Moulton said. "The agent called us and said 'Hey, I've got this guy.' and you've got a big smile on your face when those kinds of texts come in. His family is well known in their country for hockey, brothers, uncles, his father, they've all played at high levels."

One thing both players have in common is experience. Kapanen is a 2007-born player, Muissu a 2006, and both have stints in their nation's professional ranks to their credit.

"We don't look for that," Moulton said, "but when you have a kid that has the ability to play at the professional level with older players, it's always a great experience for them and it helps in their development. I don't think either guy will come over and be intimidated."

Another thing they both have in common: an immediate interest in Brandon. Muissu is already charting his path over and Kapanen's agent reached out to the team directly to inquire about a spot for his client.

"We anticipated coming into today that we'd get Kristof, who's committed," said Moulton. "We thought we were probably going to have to pick a defenseman where we'd have to put some work in and it wasn't a guarantee. So when you have a guy, Ilari's agent, who says he wants to come, he's 100 percent in, and he wants to be an impact guy, then it sure changes thing. He was still the best guy we had on our list when he came across. It was a really easy selection after that."

Moulton added that the team expects to have three European players on their roster next season. Goaltender Filip Ruzicka is expected to return, while defenseman Daniil Skvortsov has been released.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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