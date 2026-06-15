Wheat Kings Supporting Those Who Support Us

Published on June 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







BRANDON, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings spent the weekend giving back to the community, proudly supporting two local fundraising events that continue to make a meaningful impact in Westman.

The organization served as a hole sponsor at the Pinkest Owl Golf Tournament held at Glen Lea Golf Course, an annual event that raises funds and awareness in support of women who have battled breast cancer.

The Wheat Kings also took part in Walk for Gordie, an event organized by former NHL forward Ryan White and his family. The walk supports Gordie White, who was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and continues to inspire the community with his courage and resilience.

The Brandon Wheat Kings remain committed to supporting local initiatives and look forward to continuing to be an active presence in communities across Wheat Kings Country.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

Wheat Kings Supporting Those Who Support Us - Brandon Wheat Kings

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