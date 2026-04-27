Wheaties' Jacobson Scores Twice, Canada Bags Second-Straight Shutout at 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship

Published on April 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Trencin, Slovakia - Western Hockey League skaters combined for eight points as Canada routed Norway 8-0 in their third match of the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Canada's second-youngest player, Brandon Wheat Kings star Jaxon Jacobson, came up big with two goals in his first appearance of the tournament, and OHL standout Dima Zhilkin netted a hat trick.

Beckett Hamilton (Saskatoon, Sask. / Red Deer Rebels) scored the first of the game- and his first-ever goal for Team Canada- after kicking a pass from Ryan Lin (Richmond, B.C. / Vancouver Giants) to his stick and lofting it past the Norwegian netminder.

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound winger is ranked 33rd by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's final list ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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