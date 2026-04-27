Defencemen DuPont & Cripps Shine, Switzer Backstops Tigers in WHL Weekly Awards

Published on April 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, April 26.

Dupont, a 16-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., tallied three points (1G-2A) and a plus-3 rating in two games this past week as the Silvertips jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Penticton Vees in their best-of-seven WHL Western Conference Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound right-shot defenceman registered a multipoint performance Thursday, April 23, as the Silvertips secured a 4-1 victory in Game 1 against the Vees. The second-year WHL rearguard opened the scoring in the Western Conference Championship, collecting his fourth goal of the post-season 12:12 into the first period. He then contributed an assist on the eventual game-winning goal by Jaxsin Vaughan with 4:44 to go in the second period. DuPont was named first star of the game after finishing with two points (1G-1A) and a plus-2 rating.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Championship saw DuPont extend his WHL-leading playoff point streak to 11 games, as he secured an assist in a 5-4 double overtime thriller. With 4:09 to go in the second period, DuPont's long power-play point shot from just inside the blueline was redirected in front by Rylan Gould, breaking a 2-2 tie. Gould went on to also serve as the overtime hero later in the contest, ending the second overtime period 5:41 in.

With 16 points (4G-12A) in 11 games, DuPont is tied for third in scoring during the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, while also sitting tied atop the Everett Silvertips scoring charts with 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Matias Vanhanen.

DuPont is in the midst of an 11-game point-scoring streak, having hit the scoresheet in every single WHL Playoff game he has played this spring. No other WHL player has recorded an 11-game point-scoring streak this postseason. Kooper Gizowski of the Prince George Cougars recorded a 10-game point-scoring streak, tallying 13 points (4G-9A) from March 27 through April 15.

The 2025 WHL Playoffs featured three point-scoring streaks of 14 games, as Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers (8G-29A-37 points), along with Spokane Chiefs teammates Andrew Cristall (20G-17A-37 points) and Berkly Catton (9G-27A-36 points) all reached the mark.

Since the 1996 WHL Playoffs, only three defencemen have recorded longer point-scoring streaks:

12 games

Chris Phillips (Lethbridge Hurricanes) with 16 points (3G-13A) from March 19 to April 13, 1997

Brayden McNabb (Kootenay ICE) with 21 points (2G-19A) from April 3 to May 10, 2011

15 games

Derrick Pouliot (Portland Winterhawks) with 28 points (4G-24A) from March 21 to May 3, 2014

The longest WHL Playoff point-scoring streak since 1996 saw Calgary Hitmen forward Brad Moran amass 42 points (17G-25A) in 21 games en route to the Club's first WHL Championship.

DuPont enjoyed an incredible campaign in Everett, tallying 73 points (18G-55A) in 63 regular season contests. He is a finalist for the WHL's Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the WHL Defenceman of the Year, and was also named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team.

The first defenceman in WHL history to be granted exceptional status, DuPont exploded into the league as a 15-year-old, registering 60 points (17G-43A) in 64 games last season. He was recognized with the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year.

Originally selected by the Silvertips with the first-overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, DuPont has tallied 133 points (35G-98A) in 127 career WHL regular season contests. He has added another 31 points (9G-22A) in 21 career WHL Playoff games.

DuPont is a top prospect eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

The Silvertips, winners of the WHL's Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions in back-to-back campaigns, continue their pursuit of the Ed Chynoweth Cup on Monday, April 27 (7:05 p.m. PT) when they face the Penticton Vees in Game 3 of the WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien. Stream all the active FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs

March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

March 23, 2026: Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

March 30, 2026: Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen

April 6, 2026: Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings

April 13, 2026: Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars

April 20, 2026: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

RAIDERS DEFENCEMAN CRIPPS NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Brock Cripps has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 26.

Cripps, a 16-year-old product of Victoria, B.C., recorded three assists in two games as the Raiders split the first two games of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound right-shot defenceman served as a catalyst Friday, April 24, as Prince Albert claimed a Game 1 triumph with a decision 8-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers at Art Hauser Centre. Cripps' first helper came with 6:07 to go in the second period, as he factored into a power-play goal by San Jose Sharks prospect Max Heise. The marker gave the Raiders a 4-1 lead and went on to stand as the game-winning goal. Cripps stayed involved on offense, gathering another power-play assist 3:37 into the third period, this time on a goal by veteran forward Aiden Oiring. Cripps finished his evening with an even-strength assist on Oiring's second tally of the night, giving the Raiders a 7-3 advantage with 4:20 remaining in the third period. Cripps was named second star of the game for his outstanding performance.

The first-year blueliner was held off the scoresheet in Game 2 as the Raiders dropped a 5-0 decision to the visiting Tigers.

With 13 points (3G-10A) in 11 WHL Playoff games, Cripps leads all rookie defencemen in scoring. His 13 points are also good enough to see him tied for second in scoring among all Raiders, trailing 2026 NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Daxon Rudolph and his team-leading 14 points (5G-9A). With 10 helpers, Cripps leads the Raiders this postseason.

Cripps enjoyed a stellar rookie season in the WHL, posting 37 points (6G-31A) in 62 games. He was named a finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Rookie of the Year.

Originally selected by the Raiders in the first round (second overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Cripps has appeared in 66 career WHL regular season contests, tallying 38 points (6G-32A).

Cripps is considered a top prospect eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

The Raiders continue their pursuit of the Ed Chynoweth Cup when the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship resumes with Game 3 scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 (7 p.m. MT) at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat. Stream all the action FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders

February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes

March 16, 2026: Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders

March 23, 2026: Poul Andersen, Red Deer Rebels

March 30, 2026: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

April 6, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

April 13, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

April 20, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

TIGERS NETMINDER SWITZER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Jordan Switzer has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 26.

Switzer, a 19-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta., went 1-0-0-0 with a 0.00 goals-against average, 1.000 save percentage, and one shutout this past week, helping the Tigers split the first two games of the WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound puckstopper made his first appearance in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Championship on Saturday, April 25, turning in a perfect 30-save effort to backstop the Tigers to a 5-0 victory at Prince Albert's Art Hauser Centre. Switzer was tested with high-danger opportunities throughout the contest, including 15 shots in the third period as the Raiders pushed to erase a 2-0 deficit after 40 minutes of play. Switzer stood tall, earning his first-career WHL Playoff shutout and was named first star of the contest for his performance.

To this point in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, Switzer is 6-1-0-0 with a 2.29 GAA, .905 SV%, and one shutout. He ranks among the WHL Playoff leaders in shutouts (T-2nd), wins (T-4th), and GAA (fifth).

Switzer appeared in a career-high 44 contests during the regular season, going 30-7-2-2 with a 2.85 GAA, .889 SV%, and two shutouts.

Originally selected by the Tigers in the sixth round (111th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Switzer was a member of Medicine Hat's 2025 WHL Championship squad, seeing action in four postseason games.

Over 78 career regular season appearances, Switzer owns a record of 54-14-4-2 with a 2.78 GAA, .894 SV%, and six shutouts. He has earned a career playoff record of 8-2-0-0 with a 2.63 GAA, .893 SV%, and one shutout.

Switzer and the Tigers welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to Co-op Place for Game 3 of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship Series on Tuesday, April 28 (7 p.m. MT). Stream the action FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

March 23, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

March 30, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

April 6, 2026: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

April 13, 2026: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

April 20, 2026: Josh Banini, Kelowna Rockets







Western Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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