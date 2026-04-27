Tigers Netminder Switzer Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on April 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Jordan Switzer has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 26.
Switzer, a 19-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta., went 1-0-0-0 with a 0.00 goals-against average, 1.000 save percentage, and one shutout this past week, helping the Tigers split the first two games of the WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.
The 6-foot-1, 186-pound puckstopper made his first appearance in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Championship on Saturday, April 25, turning in a perfect 30-save effort to backstop the Tigers to a 5-0 victory at Prince Albert's Art Hauser Centre. Switzer was tested with high-danger opportunities throughout the contest, including 15 shots in the third period as the Raiders pushed to erase a 2-0 deficit after 40 minutes of play. Switzer stood tall, earning his first-career WHL Playoff shutout and was named first star of the contest for his performance.
To this point in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, Switzer is 6-1-0-0 with a 2.29 GAA, .905 SV%, and one shutout. He ranks among the WHL Playoff leaders in shutouts (T-2nd), wins (T-4th), and GAA (fifth).
Switzer appeared in a career-high 44 contests during the regular season, going 30-7-2-2 with a 2.85 GAA, .889 SV%, and two shutouts.
Originally selected by the Tigers in the sixth round (111th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Switzer was a member of Medicine Hat's 2025 WHL Championship squad, seeing action in four postseason games.
Over 78 career regular season appearances, Switzer owns a record of 54-14-4-2 with a 2.78 GAA, .894 SV%, and six shutouts. He has earned a career playoff record of 8-2-0-0 with a 2.63 GAA, .893 SV%, and one shutout.
Switzer and the Tigers welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to Co-op Place for Game 3 of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship Series on Tuesday, April 28 (7 p.m. MT). Stream the action FREE on Victory+.
Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week
September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals
September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers
October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings
October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades
October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants
October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees
November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen
November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders
November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips
November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets
December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars
December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats
December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen
December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds
December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings
January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans
January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals
January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs
January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees
February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings
February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers
February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds
February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings
March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings
March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees
March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets
March 23, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees
March 30, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets
April 6, 2026: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen
April 13, 2026: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders
April 20, 2026: Josh Banini, Kelowna Rockets
Western Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026
- Tigers Netminder Switzer Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week - Medicine Hat Tigers
- U18 Round Robin: Preston & Lin Shine for Canada in 7-0 Win over Finland - Vancouver Giants
- Defencemen DuPont & Cripps Shine, Switzer Backstops Tigers in WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Game 3, Round 3 Preview: Vees vs Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Wheaties' Jacobson Scores Twice, Canada Bags Second-Straight Shutout at 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship - Brandon Wheat Kings
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