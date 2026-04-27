Tigers Netminder Switzer Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Jordan Switzer has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 26.

Switzer, a 19-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta., went 1-0-0-0 with a 0.00 goals-against average, 1.000 save percentage, and one shutout this past week, helping the Tigers split the first two games of the WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound puckstopper made his first appearance in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Championship on Saturday, April 25, turning in a perfect 30-save effort to backstop the Tigers to a 5-0 victory at Prince Albert's Art Hauser Centre. Switzer was tested with high-danger opportunities throughout the contest, including 15 shots in the third period as the Raiders pushed to erase a 2-0 deficit after 40 minutes of play. Switzer stood tall, earning his first-career WHL Playoff shutout and was named first star of the contest for his performance.

To this point in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, Switzer is 6-1-0-0 with a 2.29 GAA, .905 SV%, and one shutout. He ranks among the WHL Playoff leaders in shutouts (T-2nd), wins (T-4th), and GAA (fifth).

Switzer appeared in a career-high 44 contests during the regular season, going 30-7-2-2 with a 2.85 GAA, .889 SV%, and two shutouts.

Originally selected by the Tigers in the sixth round (111th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Switzer was a member of Medicine Hat's 2025 WHL Championship squad, seeing action in four postseason games.

Over 78 career regular season appearances, Switzer owns a record of 54-14-4-2 with a 2.78 GAA, .894 SV%, and six shutouts. He has earned a career playoff record of 8-2-0-0 with a 2.63 GAA, .893 SV%, and one shutout.

Switzer and the Tigers welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to Co-op Place for Game 3 of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship Series on Tuesday, April 28 (7 p.m. MT). Stream the action FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

March 23, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

March 30, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

April 6, 2026: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

April 13, 2026: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

April 20, 2026: Josh Banini, Kelowna Rockets







Western Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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