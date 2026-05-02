Tigers Fall to Raiders, 6-3, in Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final

Published on May 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Prince Albert, SK - The Tigers took on the Raiders in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Championship on Friday, May 1st in the Art Hauser Centre.

The Raiders had Medicine Hat's number out of the gate as they were the first on the board with Alisher Sarkenov at 5:00.

Despite only posting three shots in the first period, Medicine Hat's push towards the end of the first period showed some promise as they did a great job of pressing on Prince Albert.

Their efforts were rewarded when Jonas Woo found the back of the net for his seventh of the playoffs. Yaroslav Bryzgalov fed Woo from behind the net for a one-timer that tied the game 1-1 at 17:10.

The Tigers had a lot more chances offensively in the second period but couldn't find their way past Michal Orsulak.

Owen Corkish opened the second period scoring early with his fourth of the playoffs at 0:22.

Their best chance of the period for the Tigers came on a break from Markus Ruck after a Raiders defender blew a tire, leaving no one between Ruck and Orsulak. Orsulak snagged a piece of the wrist shot from Ruck and kept the Raiders in the lead.

Prince Albert added two goals to their lead, the first from Ben Harvey at 8:57, and the second from Corkish at 13:36.

The Tigers got started to claw back early in the third period with Ethan Neutens' fifth goal of the playoffs at 1:55. Neutens tipped home a point shot from Cam Parr to bring the Tigers within two.

Medicine Hat and Prince Albert split the third period in the shots department as they each tallied 13.

The Tabbies continued their momentum with Josh Van Mulligen's second goal of the playoffs at 9:19. Van Mulligen one-time a rebound from a Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll shot to bring the Tigers within one with over half of the third period remaining.

As time ticked down the Tigers pulled Carter Casey for the extra attacker with 2:45 remaining in the third. Prince Albert gained possession off of the draw for a quick empty net goal at 17:29.

The Tigers pulled the goalie again but the final nail in the coffin came from their second empty netter as Brayden Dube scored his fifth goal of the playoffs at 18:31.

The Raiders won Game 5 with a score of 6-3 and put the Tigers on the brink of elimination as they head back to Co-op Place for Game 6 on Sunday, May 3rd.

Casey got the nod in net for the Tigers in Game 5 and had an outstanding night stopping 41 of 45 shots on goal.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/4 - 0.0%

PK: 3/3 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Owen Corkish (3G) - Prince Albert

Justice Christensen (2A) - Prince Albert

Ethan Neutens (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Carter Casey

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, May 3rd in Co-op Place for Game 6 as they look to stay alive and force a Game 7. Tickets are available now at Tixx.ca or at the box office.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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