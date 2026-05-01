Vees Sign 2007-Born Forward Gavin Katz

Published on May 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of American forward Gavin Katz. He will join the team starting next season, his 19-year-old year.

Katz spent the 2025-26 season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL registering 30 goals and 27 assists in 60 games played in the regular season. His 30 goals were tied for seventh most in the USHL.

The Dellwood, MN native played four seasons with Shattuck St. Mary's prior to joining the USHL registering 156 goals and 344 points in his time with the organization.

"Gavin has an elite offensive track record," said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson. "He produced over 300 points during his time at Shattuck St Mary's, along with being the seventh leading Goal scorer in the USHL this past season.

"I look forward to working with Gavin as he takes another step in his hockey development path."

Katz stands 5-foot-9 and has been an elite goal scorer at every level of his hockey career.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.