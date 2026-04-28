Game 4, Round 3 Preview: Vees vs Silvertips

Published on April 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees will look to stave off elimination on Tuesday night at the SOEC in Game 4 of the Western Conference Championship Series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

Series So Far: The two teams played the opening 40 minutes quite evenly in Game 1. The Silvertips got a fortunate bounce to make the game 3-1 late and then played solid, lock-down defence the rest of the way adding an empty netter to make the final 4-1.

Game 2 saw the Vees battle back from three different one goal deficits with Ethan Weber tying the game 4-4 with 56 seconds to go to send it to overtime. It was the Silvertips who found the net on the powerplay in double OT to take the 5-4 win and 2-0 series lead. AJ Reyelts stopped 48-of-53 shots he faced in the loss.

The Vees and Silvertips once again clashed in a tight battle in Game 3. Everett struck twice early in the third to take a 4-2 lead but Brady Birnie got the Vees within one with his team leading ninth goal of the post-season. Despite a handful of chances late, the Vees couldn't even the score for a second straight game and fell 4-3.

Vees Player to Watch: D Ethan Weber: Weber has scored in back-to-back games for the Vees in this series. The defenceman has four goals so far in the post-season to lead all Vees from the back end.

Fast Fact: There have been three 3-0 series comebacks in the WHL with the most recent coming in Round 2 of 2023 with the Saskatoon Blades reverse-sweeping the Red Deer Rebels.

Playoff Leading Scorers

Penticton

Jacob Kvasnicka - 14 points (7g, 7a)

Ryden Evers - 13 points (7g, 6a)

Louie Wehmann - 13 points (5g, 8a)

Brady Birnie - 10 points (9g, 1a)

Matteo Danis - 10 points (1g, 9a)

Silvertips

Matias Vanhanen - 18 points (9g, 9a)

Julius Miettinen - 17 points (9g, 8a)

Landon DuPont - 16 points (4g, 12a)

Carter Bear - 15 points (3g, 12a)

Zackary Shantz - 10 points (4g, 6a)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.