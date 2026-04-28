Portland Winterhawks Mourn the Passing of Matt Davidson

Published on April 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is deeply saddened by the news that Matt Davidson, our Director of Player Personnel, has passed away.

Matt had a tremendous impact on our organization as a player from 1993-1997, as a regional scout, and as Director of Player Personnel, leading our scouts and players. Matt had an infectious personality, loved his family, was passionate about hockey, and deeply cared for everyone.

Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his wife, Jane, his son, Hyde, and all his family and friends during this difficult time.







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