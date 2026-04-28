Portland Winterhawks Mourn the Passing of Matt Davidson
Published on April 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is deeply saddened by the news that Matt Davidson, our Director of Player Personnel, has passed away.
Matt had a tremendous impact on our organization as a player from 1993-1997, as a regional scout, and as Director of Player Personnel, leading our scouts and players. Matt had an infectious personality, loved his family, was passionate about hockey, and deeply cared for everyone.
Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his wife, Jane, his son, Hyde, and all his family and friends during this difficult time.
Western Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026
- Portland Winterhawks Mourn the Passing of Matt Davidson - Portland Winterhawks
- Game 4, Round 3 Preview: Vees vs Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- Vees President & GM Harbinson Awarded Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year for 2025-26 - WHL
- Game Preview: Round 3 - Game 3 VS Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vees Drop Game 3 to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Portland Winterhawks Mourn the Passing of Matt Davidson
- Portland Winterhawks Named Winner of WHL Business Award for 2025-26
- Six Winterhawks Named to NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings
- Winterhawks Alumnus Tyson Jugnauth Named to AHL All-Rookie Team
- Winterhawks Alumnus Marek Alscher Makes NHL Debut - 143rd Winterhawk of All Time