Vees President & GM Harbinson Awarded Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year for 2025-26

Published on April 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Penticton Vees President, Head Coach and General Manager Fred Harbinson has been awarded the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

WHL Executive of the Year Finalists

Garry Davidson, Calgary Hitmen

Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers

Mike Fraser, Everett Silvertips

Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna Rockets

Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees

Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert Raiders

By taking home the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy, Harbinson becomes the first WHL Award winner in Penticton Vees franchise history. He is also the first General Manager of an expansion franchise in WHL history to be named Executive of the Year.

In this the Club's first WHL season, the longtime executive built a squad that won the WHL's B.C. Division title with a record of 44-14-6-4. In the process, Harbinson's Vees set a Canadian Hockey League record for wins by an expansion franchise. The 1982-83 Longueuil Chevaliers of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League were the previous holders of the mark, having won 37 games during their inaugural campaign.

Tasked with building an expansion roster from scratch, Harbinson's challenge for 2025-26 was not a small one.

Harbinson's work on roster construction officially began May 7, 2025, as the Vees selected 22 players in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft. Harbinson's crafty expansion draft work included the selection of numerous players that went on to have a major impact on Penticton's run to the B.C. Division title, including WHL veterans Matteo Danis, Morgan Tastad, and Brady Birnie, netminder Andrew Reyelts, and a number of faces new to the WHL, including Sean Burick, Ethan Weber, Diego Johnson, Nolan Stevenson, and Brooks DeMars, among others.

Following the WHL Expansion Draft and prior to puck drop on the 2025-26 campaign, Harbinson made arguably his most important acquisition, landing the rights to New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka from the Wenatchee Wild on June 19, 2025. Kvasnicka went on to lead the Vees in regular season scoring with 85 points (35G-50A) in 65 games and was named a finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year and recognized as a WHL Western Conference Second Team All-Star.

Ahead of the 2026 WHL Trade Deadline, Harbinson bolstered his roster with the acquisition of netminder Ethan McCallum, who served as a valuable running mate to Reyelts. The Vees GM also added Samuel Drancak up front, acquiring the Czech forward from the Red Deer Rebels.

Harbinson also wasted no time recruiting a number of players from the BCHL, including his eventual second-leading scorer Ryden Evers, Danish import forward Tristan Petersen, Louis Wehmann, Callum Stone and more.

As constructed, Harbinson's Vees finished fourth in the WHL's overall standings and served as the third stingiest team in the WHL, allowing a mere 188 goals against (2.76 goals against per game) while producing the sixth-best offense in the WHL with 268 goals for in 68 games (3.94 goals for per game).

Penticton's special teams were key to its success - the penalty kill tied with the Wenatchee Wild for tops in the WHL, erasing man advantages 81.8 per cent of the time, while the power play finished sixth-best in the WHL, converting on 27.4 per cent of its opportunities.

This marks the fourth consecutive season in which the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy has been presented to a General Manager from the WHL's Western Conference. Harbinson follows after Matt Bardsley of the Spokane Chiefs (2024-25), Mark Lamb of the Prince George Cougars (2023-24), and Bil La Forge of the Seattle Thunderbirds (2022-23).

The Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy is named in memory of Lloyd Saunders, a longtime supporter of junior hockey in Western Canada.

Dubbed the 'Dean' of sportscaster in Western Canada, Saunders covered major events such as the Olympics, the World Series, the Grey Cup, several Briers, and six Memorial Cups.

Saunders was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

The WHL Executive of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy (since 2010)

2025-26: Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees

2024-25: Matt Bardsley, Spokane Chiefs

2023-24: Mark Lamb, Prince George Cougars

2022-23: Bil La Forge, Seattle Thunderbirds

2021-22: Matt Cockell, Winnipeg ICE

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes

2018-19: Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert Raiders

2017-18: Garry Davidson, Everett Silvertips

2016-17: John Paddock, Regina Pats

2015-16: Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes

2014-15: Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon Wheat Kings

2013-14: Cam Hope, Victoria Royals

2012-13: Bob Green, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011-12: Bob Green, Edmonton Oil Kings

2010-11: Lorne Molleken, Saskatoon Blades

2009-10: Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon Wheat Kings







Western Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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