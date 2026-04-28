Vees Drop Game 3 to Silvertips
WHL Penticton Vees

Vees Drop Game 3 to Silvertips

Published on April 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release


Penticton Vees discuss a score
Penticton Vees discuss a score
(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan)

Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees took 1-0 and 2-1 leads against the Sivertips on Monday night but ultimately fell 4-3 in Game 3.

The Silvertips now hold a 3-0 series lead.

Ethan Weber gave the Vees an early 1-0 lead as he found the back of the net 37 seconds into the contest.

Everett would even the score off the stick of Zackary Shantz just a couple minutes later to send it to the intermission 1-1.

It was Nolan Stevenson's turn to strike early in a period as he feathered a shot through traffic past Anders Miller for his third of the post-season to make it 2-1.

Everett would once again tie it to send the game 2-2 to the final frame.

The Silvertips struck twice early in the third to take a 4-2 lead but with the goaltender pulled, Brady Birnie batted home his ninth of the playoffs to make it 4-3.

The Vees had a few glorious chances to tie the game but the Silvertips hung on to take the win and the 3-0 series lead.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 24

Silvertips- 27

Scoring:

Vees- Brady Birnie, Ethan Weber, Nolan Stevenson

Silvertips- Zackary Shantz, Julius Miettinen, Matias Vanhanen, Rhys Jamieson,

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/3

Silvertips- 0/1

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 23/27

Cougars- Anders Miller - 21/24

Up Next: The Vees look to pick up a win in Game 4 tomorrow night at the SOEC.

Check out the Penticton Vees Statistics

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Images from this story

Penticton Vees discuss a score
Penticton Vees discuss a score
(Cherie Morgan)		   



Western Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026


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