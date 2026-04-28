Vees Drop Game 3 to Silvertips
Published on April 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees took 1-0 and 2-1 leads against the Sivertips on Monday night but ultimately fell 4-3 in Game 3.
The Silvertips now hold a 3-0 series lead.
Ethan Weber gave the Vees an early 1-0 lead as he found the back of the net 37 seconds into the contest.
Everett would even the score off the stick of Zackary Shantz just a couple minutes later to send it to the intermission 1-1.
It was Nolan Stevenson's turn to strike early in a period as he feathered a shot through traffic past Anders Miller for his third of the post-season to make it 2-1.
Everett would once again tie it to send the game 2-2 to the final frame.
The Silvertips struck twice early in the third to take a 4-2 lead but with the goaltender pulled, Brady Birnie batted home his ninth of the playoffs to make it 4-3.
The Vees had a few glorious chances to tie the game but the Silvertips hung on to take the win and the 3-0 series lead.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 24
Silvertips- 27
Scoring:
Vees- Brady Birnie, Ethan Weber, Nolan Stevenson
Silvertips- Zackary Shantz, Julius Miettinen, Matias Vanhanen, Rhys Jamieson,
Power Plays:
Vees- 0/3
Silvertips- 0/1
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 23/27
Cougars- Anders Miller - 21/24
Up Next: The Vees look to pick up a win in Game 4 tomorrow night at the SOEC.
Images from this story
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Penticton Vees discuss a score
(Cherie Morgan)
Western Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026
- Vees Drop Game 3 to Silvertips - Penticton Vees
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