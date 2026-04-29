Vees Season Comes to an End with Game 4 Loss
Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees were unable to comeback from two quick third period goals from the Everett Silvertips leading to a 4-2 defeat in game 4.
The Silvertips win the series in four games.
Nolan Stevenson got things going for the Vees 15:33 into the opening frame giving the Vees the 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.
After Everett tied the game, Jacob Kvasnicka took a pass from Callum Stone in the high slot and fired it home for his eighth post-season goal to make the score 2-1 heading into the third period.
Everett scored twice exactly two minutes apart to give them their first lead.
The Vees would pull their goaltender but the Silvertips would find the empty net to make the final 4-2.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 28
Silvertips- 32
Scoring:
Vees- Nolan Stevenson, Jacob Kvasnicka
Silvertips- Nolan Chastko, Jesse Heslop, Matias Vahanen, Julius Miettinen
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/5
Silvertips- 0/2
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 28/31
Silvertips- Anders Miller - 26/28
Images from this story
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Penticton Vees defenceman Nolan Stevenson
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