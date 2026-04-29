Vees Season Comes to an End with Game 4 Loss

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees defenceman Nolan Stevenson

(Penticton Vees) Penticton Vees defenceman Nolan Stevenson(Penticton Vees)

Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees were unable to comeback from two quick third period goals from the Everett Silvertips leading to a 4-2 defeat in game 4.

The Silvertips win the series in four games.

Nolan Stevenson got things going for the Vees 15:33 into the opening frame giving the Vees the 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

After Everett tied the game, Jacob Kvasnicka took a pass from Callum Stone in the high slot and fired it home for his eighth post-season goal to make the score 2-1 heading into the third period.

Everett scored twice exactly two minutes apart to give them their first lead.

The Vees would pull their goaltender but the Silvertips would find the empty net to make the final 4-2.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 28

Silvertips- 32

Scoring:

Vees- Nolan Stevenson, Jacob Kvasnicka

Silvertips- Nolan Chastko, Jesse Heslop, Matias Vahanen, Julius Miettinen

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/5

Silvertips- 0/2

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 28/31

Silvertips- Anders Miller - 26/28

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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