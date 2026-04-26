Vees Fall in Double Overtime

Published on April 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees on game night

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Evan Morud) Penticton Vees on game night(Penticton Vees, Credit: Evan Morud)

Everett, WA - The Penticton Vees battled back from three separate one goal deficits but were unable to finish it off falling 5-4 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Brady Birnie got things started for the Vees banking the puck off of Anders Miller and in to make the score 1-0 early.

The Silvertips added two of their own before the period wrapped up to make it 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

Diego Johnson answered with his second of the post-season 7:17 into the middle frame to even the game at 2-2.

Once again, the Silvertips would answer and take a 3-2 lead into the third.

The Vees tied it up 2:32 into the third period as Birnie went in alone on goal and flipped it high over Miller's glove for his second of the night and eighth of the post season.

After Everett went up 4-3 and with the goalie pulled, Ethan Weber jammed home a puck in the crease to tie the game and send it into overtime.

There was no scoring in the first overtime but following a delay of game penalty Rylan Gould potted his second powerplay goal of the night to give the Silvertips the 5-4 victory.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 33

Silvertips- 53

Scoring:

Vees- Brady Birnie (2), Diego Johnson, Ethan Weber

Silvertips- Rylan Gould (2), Matias Vanhanen, Carter Bear, Shae Busch

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/1

Silvertips- 2/3

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 48/53

Cougars- Anders Miller - 29/33

Up Next: The Vees return home for Game 3 on Monday at the SOEC. Puck drop is 7:05 PM.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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