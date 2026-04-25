Game 2, Round 3 Preview: Vees at Silvertips

Published on April 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees look to even their series with the Silvertips tonight in Everett. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

Series So Far: The two teams played the opening 40 minutes quite evenly in Game 1. The Silvertips got a fortunate bounce to make the game 3-1 late and then played solid, lock-down defence the rest of the way adding an empty netter to make the final 4-1. Ryden Evers scored the lone goal for the Vees, his seventh of the post-season.

Head-To-Head: The Vees went 1-2-1-0 against the Silvertips in the regular season. Their one victory was a 7-0 road win. The Vees and Silvertips each registered 15 goals in the season series.

Vees Player to Watch: F Ryden Evers: The Vees forward is tied for the team lead in post-season goals with seven. He leads the WHL in faceoffs won during the playoffs, as he did in the regular season, with 186.

Fast Fact: Matteo Danis will play in his 40th career playoff game tonight in Game 2.

Playoff Leading Scorers

Penticton

Jacob Kvasnicka - 13 points (7g, 6a)

Ryden Evers - 12 points (7g, 5a)

Louie Wehmann - 11 points (5g, 6a)

Brady Birnie - 8 points (6g, 2a)

Matteo Danis - 8 points (1g 7a)

Silvertips

Landon DuPont - 15 points (4g, 11a)

Matias Vanhanen - 14 points (7g, 7a)

Julius Miettinen - 12 points (8g, 4a)

Carter Bear - 12 points (2g, 10a)

Zackary Shantz - 9 points (3g, 6a)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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