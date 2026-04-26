Tigers Tie Series with Switzer Shutout in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

Published on April 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Prince Albert, SK - The Tigers looked to tie up the series in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, April 25th in the Art Hauser Centre after falling 8-3 to the Raiders in Game 1.

The Tigers came out of the gate with a fire in their game that had PA on their heels. They peppered Michal Orsulak with 16 shots in the opening frame to set the tone that the Tigers can not be counted out.

Many high-danger chances were generated by the offensive pressure created by the Tigers with the best coming from Markus Ruck early in the first with a five-hole that was denied by Orsulak.

After not receiving a power play in Game 1, the Tigers had back-to-back power play opportunities in the first period.

It took almost all 20 minutes of the first but the Tigers on their 16th shot finally found the back of the net with a deflection from Noah Davidson off of a shot from Jonas Woo just one second after their second power play expired at 19:54.

As if 16 shots in the first period was not crazy enough, the Tigers continued to push hard and top that total by posting 17 shots in the middle frame.

Orsulak and the Raiders defence had their work cut out for them and a few close calls that needed a closer look to see if the puck crossed the goal line.

The Tigers received another power play opportunity late in the second period and the Ruck twins capitalized. Markus took a feed from Bryce Pickford at the left wall and walked all the way through the top of the zone to the right side and fed his brother Liam Ruck out front. Liam sent a shot through Orsulak's five-hole to give the Tigers a two goal lead at 16:13 on the power play.

It was all Tigers through the first 40 minutes of play as they held a 2-0 lead going into the third period. Jordan Switzer's solid play on the back end snuffed out the few chances the Raiders did have in the first two frames.

Switzer's busiest period of the night came at the end of the game as Prince Albert pushed hard to get on the board. Despite PA posting 15 shots in the third, Medicine Hat's incredible special teams allowed them to escape some high-danger scenarios unscathed.

Markus Ruck had two breakaway chances in the third period and cashed in on the second one off of a chip pass from Carter Cunningham in the Tigers end gave Ruck a step on the defender. Ruck fired a wrist shot past Orsulak to make it 3-0 Tigers and silence the Art Hauser at 12:49.

Woo's empty net goal at 18:05 sealed the Raiders fate as the game was all but over at 18:05.

Before the game could end Niilopekka Muhonen tallied his first goal of the year, including the regular season, at 18:41. A long shot from the point caught Orsulak off guard and made for a great moment for all Tigers players and fans to enjoy.

A huge 5-0 win in Game 2 tied the series 1-1 and Switzer earned his first career playoff shutout after stopping all 30 shots faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25.0%

PK: 4/4 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jordan Switzer (30SH, 30SV, SO) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Jonas Woo (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Cam Parr

The Tigers are back in Co-op Place for Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Championship on Tuesday, April 28th and Wednesday, April 29th. Tickets are available at the door or at Tixx.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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