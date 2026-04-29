Liam Ruck OT Winner Gives Tigers 2-1 Series Lead

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Raiders for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, April 28th in Co-op Place.

The start of Game 3 set the tone for the rest of the game as goaltending at both ends was hot from the start.

Michal Orsulak stopped all eight shots that came his way in the first period while Jordan Switzer turned away 13.

A pair of power play opportunities for the Tigers in the first period gave them some high-danger chances to take the lead, but Orsulak kept the Tigers at bay.

Daxon Rudolph was the only player that found the back of the net in the first period with his sixth of the playoffs at 15:33.

The second period was almost identical to the first but with a more favourable outcome for the Tabbies as they outscored the Raiders 1-0 in the middle frame.

Tensions grew high before anyone found the back of the net in the second as the physicality was turned up a notch.

As emotions rose the Tigers had another power play opportunity late in the second and Kade Stengrim made sure to cash in. A rocket of a wrist shot that came out of the net as fast as it went in tied the game at 1-1 at 15:33.

Prince Albert made a big push in the third to take back their lead but the outstanding play by Switzer kept them out of the back of the net.

Some solid defensive plays by the likes of Veeti Väisänen and other Tigers D-men kept the Raiders at bay despite their offensive momentum rising.

Captain Bryce Pickford took it upon himself to continue the physical tone from earlier in the game to keep the Raiders outside.

The teams remained tied at 1-1 after three periods of play and the 5200 fans in Co-op Place got to witness some free hockey as overtime came their way.

A stretch pass from Riley Steen led to a play that allowed Markus Ruck to set up Andrew Basha for a shot on goal from the high slot. Orsulak made the initial save but Liam Ruck put the game to rest as he put home the rebound for the overtime winner at 4:07. The Tigers won the game 2-1 and took a 2-1 series lead in the 2026 Eastern Conference FInals.

Switzer finished the game with 37 saves on 38 shots after an incredible performance in Game 3 immediately following his shutout in Game 2.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/3 - 33.3%

PK: 1/1 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jordan Switzer (38SH, 37SV) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (1G) - Medicine Hat

Michal Orsulak (21SH, 19SV) - Prince Albert

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Veeti Vaisanen

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday, April 29th to take on the Raiders in Co-op Place for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tickets are available at the door or at Tixx.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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