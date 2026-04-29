Fiddler Commits to University of Denver for 26/27 Season

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings Defenceman Blake Fiddler has announced his commitment the University of Denver in NCAA Division I for the 2026/2027 Season.

"The Oil Kings would like to thank Blake for his contributions both on and off the ice over the last three seasons," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Blake grew as a person and a player within our organization due to his commitment to development and persistent work ethic. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Originally the first-overall selection in the 2022 WHL US Prospects Draft, Fiddler played three seasons for the Oil Kings. In 190 games, Fiddler scored 26 goals and added 58 assists for 84 points.

Fiddler also played in nine playoff games for the Oil Kings, earning two assists.

The Frisco, TX, USA product is a prospect of the Seattle Kraken after being drafted in the second round, 36th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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