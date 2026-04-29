Finals Bound: Silvertips Sweep Vees with 4-2 Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







PENTICTON, B.C. - The Everett Silvertips punched their ticket to the WHL Final for just the third time in franchise history with a 4-2 Game Four victory in Penticton over the Vees.

Nolan Stevenson opened the scoring for the Vees 15:33 into play, potting a powerplay one-timer. Everett tied the game 4:01 into the second, as Nolan Chastko deflected a Brek Liske shot off an entry for his first goal of the Playoffs. Penticton reclaimed the lead at 5:02, as Jacob Kvasnicka netted his first and only goal of the series for a 2-1 Vees advantage through two periods.

The Tips staged their 12th third period comeback victory of the season, with veteran winger Jesse Heslop lifting a backhander home at 11:05 to tie the game. A Matias Vanhanen redirection of a Brek Liske shot at 13:05 gave the Silvertips a lead they would not relinquish. Julius Miettinen chipped in an empty-netter at 18:13 to seal the 4-2 victory.

The win marks the fourth series sweep in franchise history and first sweep outside of the Conference Quarterfinal round. Everett previously won the Western Conference in 2018 and in 2004.

Tickets for the WHL Final are available. Game One is set for Friday, May 8 with Game Two Saturday, May 9. Final schedule for the series including dates and start times dependent on the outcome of the Prince Albert-Medicine Hat Eastern Conference Final and on TSN national telecast scheduling.







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