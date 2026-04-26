Gould's Double-OT Winner Gives Tips 2-0 Lead in Conference Final

Published on April 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Rylan Gould's double-overtime winner lifted the Silvertips to a 5-4 victory in Game Two of the Western Conference Final over the Penticton Vees.

Penticton struck first 2:20 into play, marking the first time the Silvertips trailed in a game since Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinal against the Portland Winterhawks. Everett responded less than a minute later, as Carter Bear buried a feed from Julius Miettinen for his third goal of the playoffs.

Matias Vanhanen snuck a sharp-angle shot in for his eighth playoff goal at 18:35 for a 2-1 Tips lead through one period.

Diego Johnson tied the game for Penticton 7:17 into the second, lifting a wrist shot over the glove of Anders Miller. Gould converted his first of two on the night at 15:51, a deflection of a Landon DuPont shot from the point on the powerplay snapping a six-game goalless drought.

Brady Birnie's second goal of the contest again knotted the score for the Vees 2:32 into the third period. Florida Panthers prospect Shea Busch beat AJ Reyelts with a wrist shot over the blocker for a 4-3 Silvertip lead 11:43 into the third. Ethan Weber forced extra time with the Vees' net empty, crashing the net and burying a rebound for his third of the playoffs with 56 seconds left on the clock.

Shots favored Everett 29-28 through 60 minutes of play. The Silvertips outshot Penticton 17-5 in the first overtime period without breaking through. Diego Johnson cleared the puck into the stands 5:41 into double-overtime, drawing a delay of game penalty. Gould forced a loose puck in the crease home at 6:41, sealing a 5-4 victory for the Tips.

Everett outshot Penticton 7-0 in the second overtime. Anders Miller turned aside 29 of 33 in the win.

The Silvertips carry a 2-0 series lead in the Conference Final into Games Three and Four on Monday and Tuesday respectively in Penticton.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026

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