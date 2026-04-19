DuPont's OT Winner Sends Silvertips to Western Conference Final

Published on April 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Landon DuPont's game-winner 29 seconds into overtime sealed a Game Five win for the Everett Silvertips over the Kelowna Rockets and a trip to the Western Conference Final.

With the game scoreless heading into the third period, Carter Bear broke the deadlock with a shorthanded goal 11:34 into the final frame. Shane Smith knotted the score with the Kelowna net empty, sneaking a shot through Anders Miller with 1:13 left in the contest.

DuPont potted the winner with a shot from the blueline, catching a redirection off a Kelowna defensive skate to beat Josh Banini and end the series.

Miller turned aside 30 of 31 in the win. Banini finished with 53 saves on 55 shots.

Everett allowed just nine goals in five total games in the series.

The Tips now await the result of the Penticton-Prince George series to determine their schedule. They are guaranteed to host a playoff game on Saturday, Apr. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available. Other potential dates include Thursday, Apr. 23 and Sunday, Apr. 26. Details will follow in the coming days.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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