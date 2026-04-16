Silvertips Battle Through for 4-1 Win in Game 3 over Kelowna

Published on April 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KELOWNA, B.C. - The Everett Silvertips survived an early onslaught in Game Three, besting the Kelowna Rockets 4-1 at Prospera Place Tuesday night to take a 3-0 series lead.

The Tips were outshot 16-4 in the first period as the Rockets sent a heavy forecheck with a tough physical presence. Everett struck first in the second period, as Julius Miettinen generated a turnover behind the Rockets' net and found Matias Vanhanen open in the slot at 7:45 for Vanhanen's sixth of the playoffs. Brek Liske then snuck a shot from the boards home just 24 seconds later for a 2-0 Tips advantage.

Miettinen cashed in with a rebound goal of his own at 16:56, sliding a loose puck through the wickets of netminder Harrison Boettiger for a 3-0 lead after two periods.

Though Tomas Poletin grabbed a powerplay goal at 5:52 in the third period, a Lukas Kaplan penalty shot goal at 16:24 sealed a 4-1 victory.

Anders Miller stopped 36 of 37 in the win.

Game Four is set for Wednesday night at 7 p.m., with a potential Game Five if necessary at Angel of the Winds Arena Friday night.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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