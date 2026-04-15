Rockets Drop Game 3 against Silvertips

Published on April 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets defenceman Nate Corbet battles the Everett Silvertips

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets defenceman Nate Corbet battles the Everett Silvertips(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets dropped Game 3 on Tuesday night at Prospera Place, falling 4-1 to the Everett Silvertips. Everett broke the game open in the second period, scoring three times to take control. Tomas Poletin scored the lone goal for Kelowna in the loss. Silvertips goaltender Anders Miller was the standout performer, turning aside 36 of 37 shots to backstop Everett to the victory.

BOXSCORE | HIGHLIGHTS | POST GAME: MARTIN

GAME SUMMARY

The opening frame was played at a fast pace, and the Rockets came with tons of energy right from the drop of the puck. Kelowna generated a number of quality scoring chances and controlled much of the period, outshooting Everett 16-4 in the first. Despite the pressure and offensive zone time, the Rockets were unable to beat goaltender Anders Miller, and the game remained scoreless after twenty minutes.

Everett broke through in the second period, as Matias Vanhanen (6) opened the scoring at 7:45 to give the Silvertips a 1-0 lead. Just 24 seconds later, Brek Liske (2) found the back of the net at 8:09, quickly doubling Everett's advantage and shifting momentum. The Silvertips continued to capitalize on their opportunities as Julius Miettinen (7) added an insurance marker late in the period at 16:56, sending Everett into the second intermission with a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Rockets pushed back in the third period and were finally rewarded on the powerplay, as Tomas Poletin (2) scored in the slot at 5:52 to cut into the deficit. Hayden Paupanekis and Parker Alcos picked up the assists on the goal, bringing Kelowna within two and giving the home crowd some life. However, Everett responded before the Rockets could build further momentum, as Lukas Kaplan converted on a penalty shot to restore the three-goal cushion.

That would hold as the final, with the Silvertips earning a 4-1 victory. Harrison Boettiger made 23 saves in the loss, while the Rockets outshot Everett 37-27 but were unable to find the finishing touch. With the result, Kelowna now sits one game away from elimination in the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 37 | Everett 26

Power Play: Kelowna 1/6 | Everett 0/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 32 | Everett 31

UP NEXT

With their backs against the wall, the Rockets will look to respond in Game 4 and claw their way back into the series. Game 4 is set for Wednesday, April 15th at 7:05 PM PST. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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