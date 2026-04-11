Rockets Fall Game One to Silvertips

Published on April 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Everett Silvertips' Nolan Chastko and Kelowna Rockets' Ty Halaburda in action

(Kelowna Rockets) Everett Silvertips' Nolan Chastko and Kelowna Rockets' Ty Halaburda in action(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets dropped Game 1 of the second round in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, falling 4-1 to trail the series 1-0. Ty Halaburda scored his first goal of the postseason, while goaltender Harrison Boettiger made 36 saves in the loss. Kelowna will have an opportunity to split the series in Everett with a win in Game 2 tomorrow night.

GAME SUMMARY

The opening frame featured a fast-paced start from both teams, with plenty of scoring chances at both ends. The first ten minutes remained scoreless before Everett struck first, as Shea Busch (2) scored on the powerplay at 11:50 to give the Silvertips the first lead of the series. Dawson Gerwing appeared to respond later in the period, but his goal was waved off, and Everett carried a 1-0 lead into the second.

Kelowna answered quickly in the middle frame, as Ty Halaburda (1) scored just 23 seconds in with a beautiful shot for his first of the playoffs to tie the game. However, the Silvertips regained the lead minutes later when Matias Vanhanen (4) won a puck battle infront of the Rockets net to make it 2-1 at 4:20. Everett extended their lead at 16:14, with Julius Miettinen (5) finishing a breakaway to make it 3-1 heading into the third period.

In the third, the only goal came on an Everett empty-netter at 18:17, as Vanhanen (5) scored his second of the night.

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger made 36 saves on 39 shots, continuing his strong play.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 22 Everett 40

Power Play: Kelowna 0/5 | Everett 1/3

Faceoffs: Kelowna 33 | Everett 41

UP NEXT

Game 2 is set for Saturday, April 11 at 6:05 PM PST and will be available to watch for free on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard. The series will then shift back to Prospera Place for Games 3 and 4 on April 14th and 15th.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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