Game Preview: Round 2, Game 2 at PEN

Published on April 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Prince George Cougars aim to take a 2-0 series lead tonight as they take on the Penticton Vees in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

When: Saturday, April 11

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Wotherspoon

Penticton Vees Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (4) - Stevenson, Danis, Evers, Birnie

2006-born players (12) - Alstead, Tastad, Drancak, Reyelts, McCallum, Wehmann, Valiant, Pederson, Petersen, Michaud, Johnson, Weber

2007-born players (3) - Stone, Norrie, Kvasnicka

2008-born players (4) - Burick, Milford, Alger-East, DeMars

The Series So Far:

Game 1: Terik Parascak scored compiled three points and Josh Ravensbergen made 34 saves to help the Cats to a 4-1 win.

Team Effort:

Terik Parascak notched his fourth and fifth goals of the postseason.

"It was a huge game to set the tone for the series," said Parascak. "We know they're a good group over there and they are going to want to make it a long one so to get that first one was huge for us and for our room."

Brock Souch added a pair of helpers and continue to lead the WHL Playoffs in points

Defenceman Tyrone Sobry had a terrific night on the back-end which saw him finish with a +/- of +3.

Lee Shurgot picked up a goal and a helper in the win and was named the games third star.

"There were a lot of good things last night right from our goaltender out," said GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb. "There wasn't a lot of special teams but they were very good. The compete and the effort with our team was excellent and we know they have a good team too so it was an excellent game for us."

In Goal:

Josh Ravensbergen earned his fifth win of the post-season with a 34 save performance and was named the games second star

The San Jose Sharks prospect now sports a 2.50 goals against average and a .926 save percentage

On the Other Side:

Penticton Vees Head Coach Fred Harbinson is looking for a better effort from his club in Game 2.

"The Cougars looked like they were ready for a game on April 10th and we looked ready for a game on September 10th."

Noah Milford scored the lone goal in the final minutes for Penticton which was his first goal of the 2026 WHL Playoffs

Fort St. James product Diego Johnson returned to the Vees lineup after a three game absence.

"That kid cares and loves the game," said Harbinson. "He brings a lot of energy to our room and is a good kid to be around."

What's Next After This Game:

The Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semi-Finals shifts to the CN Centre for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 14th.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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