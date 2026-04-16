Vees Even Series in Penalty-Filled Game 4, Series Now Best-Of-Three

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Western Conference Semi-Final between the Prince George Cougars and the Penticton Vees is now a best-of-three after a 5-2 Vees victory in a penalty-filled Game 4 that featured nearly 70 minutes in infractions.

Prince George generated its offence early, with Lee Shurgot and Kooper Gizowski scoring just 12 seconds apart late in the first period to give the Cougars momentum.

Post-Game Audio with GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/04/16021619/Lamb-Post-Game-April-15.mp3

Penticton opened the scoring at 8:21 of the first when Louis Wehmann fired a shot that changed direction off a Cougar and past goaltender Josh Ravensbergen to make it 1-0. The Cougars answered in electric fashion on the power play at 16:38, when Gizowski wired home the equalizer. Just 12 seconds later, Shurgot gave Prince George the lead, helping the Cats carry a 2-1 advantage through the opening frame.

The second period turned physical and costly. Aiden Foster was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for elbowing, and the Vees capitalized on the extended power play when Ryden Evers scored at 6:24. The Cougars were shorthanded for 11 minutes in the period but limited the damage to just the single goal, sending the game to the third period tied 2-2.

In the third, Prince George came out strong and at one point outshot Penticton 10-3. However, the momentum shifted dramatically at 14:10 when Corbin Vaughan received a five-minute major and game misconduct for a hit to the head. A subsequent penalty put the Cougars down two men for a full two-minute 5-on-3, and the Vees took full advantage. Nolan Stevenson scored his second of the playoffs at 15:44 before Penticton added two more power-play goals to pull away for the 5-2 final.

With the series now tied 2-2, a Game 6 at the CN Centre on Sunday, April 19 is guaranteed. Tickets are available NOW.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series goes Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m







Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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