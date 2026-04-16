Vanecek, Pavao and Wendt Listed in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for 2026 NHL Draft

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - NHL Central Scouting released their final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft on Thursday with three Tri-City Americans making the list. Defenseman Jakub Vanecek ranked 31st among North American skaters, forward Cruz Pavao was 165th among North American skaters while goaltender Xavier Wendt was 29th among North American goalies.

Vanecek, from Humpolec, Czechia, joined the Americans after being drafted 25th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Tri-City selected Vanecek after a 2024-25 season in which he split time between Bili Tygri Liberec's U17 and U20 teams in Czechia. In 21 games with the U17 team he scored 12 points (1-11-12) and added four assists in 31 games with the U20 team.

Prior to the 2025-26 WHL season Vanecek represented Czechia at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, posting two assists in four games.

The six-foot-one defender had an outstanding rookie campaign with the Americans with 35 points (14-21-35) in 59 games. His 14 goals led all rookie defenseman in the Western Hockey League during the 2025-26 season.

While he didn't get into game action, Vanecek joined Team Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships in Minnesota, returning to Tri-City with a silver medal.

Pavao, from Calgary, Alberta, wrapped up his second season with the Americans by more than doubling his goal total from his rookie campaign.

In 64 games Pavao posted 43 points (21-22-43), up from 25 points (10-15-25) in 2024-25. Through 135 career WHL games Pavao has recorded 73 points (36-37-73) after being drafted 13th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Wendt, from Plymouth, Minnesota, had a strong rookie season in the WHL with an 18-20-2-1 record, .905 save percentage and 3.25 goals against average. He also recorded one shutout and one goal, becoming just the 11th goalie in WHL history to record a goal when he found the empty net on December 5 against the Swift Current Broncos.

His .905 save percentage ranked him ninth among goalies in the WHL.

The Americans have had 69 players drafted into the NHL since the franchise relocated to Kennewick in 1988, most recently being Jackson Smith who was taken 14th overall by Columbus in 2025.

The 2026 NHL Draft is slated for June 26 and 27 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.







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