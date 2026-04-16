Heger, Lesiuk Listed on Final Rankings by NHL Central Scouting

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that 2007-born defenceman Kyle Heger and 2008-born forward Gavin Lesiuk have been listed in the Final Rankings by the National Hockey League Central Scouting Service for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Heger, 18, was ranked 66th among North American Skaters. The Eagan, Minnesota, product was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Medicine Hat Tigers prior to the 2026 Western Hockey League Trade Deadline. He appeared in 64 regular season games collecting 35 points (11g-24a) along with 37 penalty minutes split between the'Canes and Tigers during his rookie campaign in 2025-2026. Heger totaled 20 points (6g-14a) along with 12 penalty minutes in 29 regular games with Lethbridge following the trade.

The 6'1, 192-pound rearguard finished fifth in Hurricanes scoring during the 2025-2026 season while leading all defenceman with his 35 points. Heger ranked tied for sixth among first-year WHL defenceman in scoring. He was named a co-winner of the Hurricanes Hardest Working Player while also a co-winner of the Hurricanes Top Defenceman Award. Heger was previously ranked 67th by NHL Central Scouting on the Midterm Rankings in January.

Lesiuk, 18, was ranked 189th among North American Skaters. The Duncan, British Columbia, product set a new career high during the 2025-2026 season collecting 14 points (9g-5a) along with a team-high 106 penalty minutes in 63 regular season games. The former second-round draft pick of the Hurricanes has appeared in 96 career regular season games amassing 19 points (10g-9a) along with 128 penalty minutes.

The 6'4, 216-pound forward ended his sophomore season sitting seventh in the WHL in penalty minutes while sitting second among players from the Eastern Conference. Lesiuk became the first Hurricane since Landen Ward in 2023-2024 to hit the century mark in penalty minutes while becoming just the seventh player for Lethbridge in the last decade to record over 100- PIMS in a season. He was previously ranked 177th by NHL Central Scouting on the Midterm Rankings.

Additionally, Hurricanes prospects Landon Hafele (66th), Dayne Beuker (76th) and Logan Stuart (127th) were also ranked among North American skaters while Filip Novak (22nd) was ranked among European skaters.

A total of 88 Western Hockey League players were listed by NHL Central Scouting on the Final Rankings, including 80 skaters and eight goaltenders. The 2026 NHL Draft will take place on June 26-27, 2026 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.