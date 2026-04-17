JP Hurlbert and Josh Evaschesen in NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have two players listed on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Forward J.P. Hurlbert is 12th on the North American list. Forward Josh Evaschesen appears for the first time on the list at 187th among North American skaters.

Hurlbert finished fourth in WHL in scoring with 42 goals, 55 assists and 97 points playing in all 68 games this season. The 17-year-old from Allen, Texas led all first year players in goals, assists and points.

Hurlbert has been nominated for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year and also for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year.

Evaschesen had an outstanding year with the Blazers compiling 33 goals, 40 assists and 73 points in 67 games. The 19-year-old from Medicine Hat, AB was a first year player with the Blazers this past season.

The NHL Draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26-27. The NHL Draft Lottery to determine the first 16 picks is May 5.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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