Kamloops Blazers Prepare for Home Playoff Push in March with an Exciting Slate of Home Games

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers are set to return to the Sandman Centre for six home dates in March, featuring a packed schedule of special theme nights, community initiatives, and fan-favourite events.

The stretch begins Tuesday, March 3rd, when the Blazers host the Seattle Thunderbirds in a game presented by Superstore. The team will wear the #CHLJerseyContest fan-designed jersey, with the game-worn jerseys to be auctioned off following the matchup. Proceeds from the auction will support the President's Choice Children's Charity. The T-Birds boast one of the WHL's top point getters in Cameron Schmidt (Prince George, BC), as well as local kids Caden Cail (Kamloops, BC) and Sawyer Mayes (Salmon Arm, BC) and are hunting for that final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The homestand continues Friday, March 6th, against the Victoria Royals, who are also vying for a spot in the WHL Playoff picture. The game will be presented by Kamloops Kia, as we celebrate Scouts Night, recognizing the important contributions of scouting organizations in the Kamloops community.

You won't want to miss Saturday, March 7th, as the Blazers take on the Vancouver Giants for Legends Night, presented by Metro Reload. The Blazers will honour former goaltender Devan Dubnyk, who played in Kamloops from 2002 to 2006 and holds the franchise record with 15 career shutouts. This game is also part of Autism Acceptance Night, with a sensory-friendly environment that includes reduced music volume and fewer flashing lights. Proceeds from the 50/50 draw will support the Canucks Autism Network. Fans can also look forward to a hockey card giveaway in the Leaps of Laughter Kids Corner and a post-game autograph session with the Blazers. Don't forget that the Blazers will be wearing special limited-edition Devan Dubnyk warm-up jerseys, to be auctioned off after the game! Proceeds from that jersey auction will support KidSport Kamloops.

The Blazers return home Wednesday, March 11th, to face one of the top defensive teams in the league, the Tri-City Americans. This game marks the final opportunity for season ticket holders to redeem their Never a Wasted Ticket vouchers. It will also be WolfPack Wednesday, with TRU students, staff, and alumni able to purchase discounted tickets using the code TRUTW2526.

Saturday, March 14th, brings one of the most anticipated theme nights of the season as the Blazers host the rival Rockets from Kelowna for Thompson Rivers Fighting Trout Night, presented by Active Care Services. The evening will include a special jersey auction in support of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, along with limited edition Fighting Trout merchandise available in the Blazers Team Store.

The home portion of the regular season wraps up Friday, March 20th, with Fan Appreciation Night against the Vancouver Giants, presented by Kamloops Golf & Country Club. The game will feature additional giveaways throughout, culminating in one lucky fan winning a hot tub courtesy of Arctic Spas. Be sure to come catch the Blazers in action for the final time in the regular season against our Coquihalla rivals from Langley!

Don't forget to visit blazerhockey.com all month long to keep an eye on our trio of jersey auctions, all benefitting local charities.







