Game Preview: Vees at Blades

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees play game four of their six game road trip tonight in Saskatoon against the Blades. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00PM PST.

The Vees (37-12-4-4) clinched a playoff berth and tied the CHL record for wins by an expansion team last night in Swift Current with a 3-1 victory. The Vees dominated the Broncos putting up 39 shots to Swift Current's 12. Brady Birnie and Matteo Danis each had a goal and an assist while Louie Wehmann chipped in two assists to lead the way.

The Blades enter Wednesday's matchup 29-23-4-2 on the year and can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight. They sit in sixth place in the WHL's Eastern Conference. The Blades are 4-4-1-1 in their last 10 games and have won two straight contests.

Vees Player to Watch: G Ethan McCallum: McCallum will get the start tonight against his former team. The Vees goaltender is 11-3-0-1 with a .926 save percentage and a 2.11 GAA since being traded to Penticton.

Fast Fact: The Vees can set a new CHL record for wins by an expansion franchise tonight. They are trying to surpass Longueuil (QMJHL) who had 37 wins in 1982/83.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the only meeting of the season between these two teams. The Blades will visit Penticton as part of their BC swing next season.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 75 points (33g, 42a)

Ryden Evers- 69 points (31g, 38a)

Brady Birnie- 61 points (21g, 40a)

Brittan Alstead- 47 points (17g, 30a)

Matteo Danis- 47 points (23g, 24a)

Blades

David Lewandowski- 56 points (15g, 41a)

Cooper Williams- 48 points (19g, 29a)

Hunter Laing- 44 points (21g, 23a)







