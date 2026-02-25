Game Preview: Cougars at Pats

REGINA, SK - The Prince George Cougars continue their eight game road trip tonight as they take on the Regina Pats for the lone meeting of the season. The Cats are aiming for their fourth consecutive win.

When: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Puck Drop: 5:00 pm PT

Cougars Record: 35-20-2-0 (72 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-2 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday, Feb. 24

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Pats Record: 21-27-6-1 (49 Points)

Pats Kings Last Game: A 7-3 loss to the Penticton Vees on Saturday, Feb. 21

Eastern Conference: 7th

East Division: 4th

Regina Pats Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)

2005-born players (3) - Brown, McNutt, Fawcett

2006-born players (5) - Fawcett, Schlenker, Moore, Mieyette, Bridgeman

2007-born players (10) - Tabashniuk, Hamilton, Paranych, Karimov, Derkatch, Bear, Kohn, Deschamps, Ubl, Egland

2008-born players (3) - Lansard, Klassen, Rollason

2009-born players (2) - Paull, Wagner

2010-born players (2) - Schultz, Pue

Last Time Out:

-Prince George collected their 35th win of the season - it also marked their straight win

-Mark Lamb became the Cougars' all-time wins leader (217)

-Terik Parascak scored twice, while Carson Carels and Dawson Seitz also tallie

-The Seitz goal was via penalty-shot and proved to be the game winner.

-Prince George was 1-3 on the power-play and a perfect 5-5 on the penalty-kill

-The Cougars goals scored last night were - Short-Handed, Power-Play, Penalty Shot, Empty Netter

-Josh Ravensbergen picked up his 25th victory of the season

The Playoff Hunt Continues:

-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Playoffs

-The Cougars currently rank 3rd in the Western Conference - 3 points ahead of the Kelowna Rockets

-The Rockets, however, own a game in hand on the Cougars

The 300 Club:

-Captain Bauer Dumanski suits up for his 300th career game in the WHL tonight

-Dumanski will become the fifth Cougar in team history to reach this mark

-Dumanski is the all-time games played leader in Cougars history among defenceman

Heating Up:

-Carson Carels owns points in 20 of his last 21 games

-Dmitri Yakutsenak owns points in three straight games

-Aiden Foster owns points in 5 of his last 7 games

-Josh Ravesnbergen has wins in 5 of his last 6 starts

-Terik Parascak has points in 7 of his last 8 games

Familiar Faces

-The Cougars will play against two former teammates in both Ephram McNutt and Caden Brown

-McNutt played 134 games as a Cougar from 2022-2024

-McNutt serves as the Pats captain this season where he owns a career high 44 points in 55 games

-Brown, 20, leads the Pats in scoring this season (28-28-56)

-Corbin Vaughan also makes his return to Regina for the first time since being traded to the Cougars on December 8/24

On the Other Side

-The Regina Pats enter tonight with points in 7 of their last 10 games

-On home ice, the Pats are 12-11-4-1

-Against the BC Division, the Pats are 0-4-1-0

-15 year old sensation and first overall pick in the 2025 WHL Draft Maddox Schultz has appeared in 25 games this year

-The Saskatchewan product owns 18 points in that span

After Tonight:

The Cougars return to action on Friday as they visit the Saskatoon Blades at 5:00 pm PT.

Next Game: Friday Feb. 27 at Saskatoon

Next Home Game: Friday, March. 6 vs Spokane | TICKETS







