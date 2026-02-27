Game Preview: Cougars at Blades

SASKATOON, SK - The Prince George Cougars continue their eight game road trip tonight as they take on the Saskatoon Blades for the lone meeting of the season. This weekend marks the final two games on the eight game swing.

When: Friday, February 27, 2026

Puck Drop: 5:00 pm PT

Cougars Record: 35-21-2-0 (72 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-2 loss to the Regina Pats on Wednesday, Feb. 26

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Blades Record: 21-27-6-1 (49 Points)

Blades Last Game: A 5-3 win over the Penticton Vees on Wednesday, Feb. 25

Eastern Conference: 6th

East Division: 3rd

Saskatoon Blades Roster Breakdown (Birth Year)

2005-born players (2) - Parr, Calvert

2006-born players (5) - Gardner, Doyle, Pul, Laing, Thurston

2007-born players (8) - Martin, Willhoft, Harsanyi, Kachkowski, Lewandowski, Mathies, Poll, Klimpkie

2008-born players (3) - Allan, Lavalee, Williams, Olson, Clark, Budd, Mitchell-McElhone, Botwell

2009-born players (2) - Lewko, John

Last Time Out:

-Prince George saw their three-game win streak come to a close

-Terik Parascak and Koy Funk scored for Prince George

-For Funk, it was his first goal as a Prince George Cougar

-The Cougars finished 1-3 on the power-play and a perfect 5-5 on the penalty-kill

-The Cougars are now 4-2 on the eight game road trip

The Playoff Hunt Continues:

-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Playoffs

-The Cougars currently rank 3rd in the Western Conference - 1 point ahead of the Kelowna Rockets

-The Rockets, however, own a game in hand on the Cougars

-The magic number for the Cougars to clinch a playoff spot is eight

Red Hot Cougs;

-Carson Carels owns points in 21 of his last 22 games

-Dmitri Yakutsenak owns points in three of 4 games

-Josh Ravesnbergen has wins in 5 of his last 6 starts

-Terik Parascak has points in 8 of his last 9 games

All He Does Is Win

-Josh Ravensbergen enters tonight tied for the WHL lead in wins (25)

-Ravensbergen also leads the WHL in save percentage (.917)

-In his last seven starts, the San Jose Sharks '25 first round pick has a had save percentage of at least .900

-On the road this season, Ravensbergen is 17-5-0-0, along with a 2.95 goals against average and a .905 save percentage

Milestone Watch for 32:

-Terik Parascak is one goal away from 100 career goals

-Parascak is also six points away from becoming second all-time in Cougars points

On the Other Side:

-The Saskatoon Blades enter tonight with wins in three straight games

-Saskatoon is 5-3-1-1 in their last 10 games

-On home ice, the Blades are 14-12-1-1

-The Blades became the sixth team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a playoff spot

-David Lewandowski paces all Blades in scoring this season (15-42-57)

-Former Cougar Hunter Laing is putting together a big season, compiling 47 points in 53 games

-In goal, Fort St. John product and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Evan Gardner is 22-14-3-2

-Gardner has won his last three starts

After Tonight:

The Cougars return to action tomorrow night as they visit the Prince Albert Raider at 4:00 pm PT to conclude eight game and 15 day road trip

Next Game: Saturday Feb. 28 at Prince Albert

Next Home Game: Friday, March. 6 vs Spokane | TICKETS







