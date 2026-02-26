Cougars' Three-Game Win Streak Halted in 4-2 Loss in Regina

REGINA, SK - The Prince George Cougars saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday, falling 4-2 to the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre.

Alexander Levshyn turned aside 35 shots in a strong performance between the pipes, while Koy Funk and Terik Parascak provided the offence for Prince George. The Cougars finished 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Regina opened the scoring 5:26 into the first period when Keets Fawcett slipped a shot past Levshyn to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, the Cougars' power play answered. Kooper Gizowski feathered a perfect backdoor pass to Parascak, who tapped home his team-leading 28th goal of the season to even the game at 1-1 after 20 minutes. Regina held a slight 11-10 edge in shots in the opening period.

In the second, the Pats outshot the Cougars 14-12, but Levshyn was outstanding, stopping all 14 shots he faced. Prince George grabbed its first lead of the night when Koy Funk wired a shot from the left circle past Regina netminder Marek Schlenker. The goal marked Funk's first as a Cougar, and Prince George carried a 2-1 advantage into the third.

The lead slipped away in the final frame. At 6:58, Ruslan Karimov found space in the offensive zone and beat Levshyn off the inside of the post to tie the game 2-2. The Pats restored their lead at 14:54 when Fawcett buried his second of the night off an odd-man rush to make it 3-2. Zach Moore sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:26.

Next up, the Cougars travel to face the Saskatoon Blades on Friday, February 27 at the SaskTel Centre. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. PT.

