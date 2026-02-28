Cougars Blank Blades, 4-0, Behind Gizowski's Two-Goal Night and Ravensbergen Shutout

Published on February 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

SASKATOON, SK - The Prince George Cougars delivered a complete 60-minute performance to blank the Saskatoon Blades 4-0, Friday at the SaskTel Centre.

Kooper Gizowski paced the Cougars' offence with two goals, while Josh Ravensbergen turned aside all 21 shots he faced to record his third shutout of the season. Aiden Foster and Carson Carels also found the back of the net in the victory.

For Carels, it was a milestone night. The defenceman recorded a goal and two assists and became the fastest blueliner in franchise history to reach 100 career points.

"That's as much of a playoff game as it gets from our group. The boys put on a clinic, I thought," said Carter Rigby following the win.

After a scoreless opening period, the Cougars wasted little time breaking through in the second. At 3:58, Carson Carels drove up the left wing and sent a centering pass toward the net that deflected off a Blades skate and in, giving Prince George a 1-0 lead. The goal marked Carels' 18th of the season.

Just over seven minutes later, Cole Hajt dropped the gloves with Gavin Clark in a spirited tilt that brought energy to the contest.

Prince George capitalized on its first power play of the night at 13:25. A point shot from Carels was stopped by goaltender Evan Gardner, but the rebound came to Aiden Foster in the slot, who wired home his 12th of the season to make it 2-0.

The Cougars struck again late in the period. At 18:22, Kooper Gizowski snapped a laser from the right circle for his 27th of the campaign, sending Prince George into the intermission with a commanding 3-0 advantage. Ravensbergen was sharp throughout the frame, making key stops to preserve the lead.

In the third, the Cougars added to their cushion on the power play. At 9:07, Gizowski blasted a one-timer from the right circle for his second of the night, pushing the lead to 4-0.

From there, Prince George locked things down defensively to secure the shutout victory.

The win marks just the second time in the past three seasons the Cougars have reached 20 road victories, and the third time they have done so in the Internet Era (since 1996-97).

Next up, the Cougars conclude their road trip Saturday night in Prince Albert against the Raiders. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. PT.







