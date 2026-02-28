Broncos Fall to Hurricanes in Season Series Finale

Published on February 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos fell 6-0 to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their final meeting of the season Friday night in Lethbridge.

Lethbridge opened the scoring early in the first period as Grady Pichette struck at 5:26, a goal that would stand as the game-winner. Kyle Heger added an insurance marker at 9:33 to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Lethbridge extended their advantage early in the second period, with Heger capitalizing on the power play at 2:12 to make it 3-0. Lethbridge added three more goals in the third period to round out the scoring.

The Broncos were outshot 28-21 on the night, including a 9-5 edge for the Hurricanes in the opening frame. Swift Current went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Lethbridge finished 1-for-4. Faceoffs were nearly even, with the Hurricanes holding a slight 28-27 advantage. Aiden Eskit turned aside 22 of the 28 shots he faced.

With the loss, the Broncos move to 13-39-3-3 on the season. They'll look to bounce back Saturday, Feb. 28 when they travel to Red Deer to face the Red Deer Rebels.







