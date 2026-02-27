Game Preview: Vees at Raiders

Published on February 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees play game five of their six game road trip tonight in Prince Albert against the Raiders. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00PM PST.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (37-13-4-4) couldn't get their footing early against the Blades on Wednesday falling 5-3. They attempted the comeback, making the game 3-2 after falling down 3-0 but despite heavy late pressure couldn't get the equalizer. Matteo Danis, Sam Drancak and Diego Johnson had the goals for the Vees.

The Raiders enter Friday's matchup 44-8-5-0 on the year. They sit in first place in the WHL's Eastern Conference. The Raiders are 8-1-1-0 in their last 10 games and have won four straight entering tonight's contest.

Vees Player to Watch: D Doogan Pederson: Pederson returns to PA where he played parts of two seasons with the Raiders. The Vees defenceman has matched a career high with 20 points this season.

Fast Fact: The Vees can set a new CHL record for wins by an expansion franchise tonight. They are trying to surpass Longueuil (QMJHL) who had 37 wins in 1982/83.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the only meeting of the season between these two teams. The Raiders will visit Penticton as part of their BC swing next season.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 75 points (33g, 42a)

Ryden Evers- 69 points (31g, 38a)

Brady Birnie- 62 points (21g, 41a)

Matteo Danis- 48 points (24g, 24a)

Brittan Alstead- 47 points (17g, 30a)

Raiders

Brandon Gorzynski- 64 points (27g, 37a)

Aiden Oiring- 64 points (27g, 37a)

Daxon Rudolph- 63 points (24g, 39a)







