Vees Single Game Playoff Tickets Now Available for Games 1 & 2

Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today that single game playoff tickets for games one and two of the first round are now on sale.

After an outstanding regular season where the Vees set WHL and CHL records for wins by an expansion team and won the BC Division, the Vees will have home ice advantage in round one with games one and two taking place at the South Okanagan Events Centre Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 at 7:00PM.

The Vees opponent is still to be determined but they have clinched the second seed in the Western Conference and will play whoever finishes as the seventh seed in round one in a best-of-seven series.

Get your tickets now and support your Vees as they look to make a historic playoff run in their inaugural WHL season.

Tickets are available at https://valleyfirsttix.evenue.net/promotions/VEESSINGLE

Price Per Game:

Straight Away & Club Seats- $24/game + GST

End Zone Adult- $20/game + GST

End Zone Senior- $18/game + GST

Fan Zone- $16/game + GST

Youth (13-18)- $10/game + GST

Child (12 & under)- Free







Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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