Wenatchee Wild Sign Medernach to Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on March 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2009-born forward Tyson Medernach has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. Hailing from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, he is finishing up his second season with the Saskatoon Blazers Under-18 team of the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League. The Wild selected Medernach in the seventh round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, at 145th overall.

"We are proud to sign Tyson and continue to help him reach his on- and off-ice goals," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He has proven over the past three seasons to be a difference-maker as a goal scorer. We want to reward him for the progress he has made individually, and the impact he has had with the Saskatoon Blazers U18 team. We expect Tyson to continue to develop and improve, and work diligently to become a WHL regular."

Medernach posted a team-best 63 points this past regular season with Saskatoon, playing in all 44 of his team's regular-season games. He posted nine points in his team's first-round playoff sweep of the Battlefords Stars, tying for third in the league in scoring through the quarterfinal round, and added four more in the Blazers' five-game semifinal series against the Moose Jaw Winmar Warriors. He had 34 points last season with Saskatoon as a 15-year-old, and played two U18 games in his WHL draft season in 2023-24.

He says he hangs his hat on his shooting and goal-scoring abilities, but is looking forward to working with the Wild coaching staff on his defensive ability and becoming a stronger two-way player.

"All the people (in the Wild organization), they're great people," said Medernach. "My coaches have been on me about going to the right spots and being harder on guys. I want people to see that I have good character, and that I'm a good player and always positive."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Tyson Medernach on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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