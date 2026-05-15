Wenatchee Wild Sign Second Overall WHL Draft Selection McMillan to Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on May 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2011-born forward Parker McMillan has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Surrey, British Columbia, McMillan comes to the Wenatchee Valley from Yale Hockey Academy of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

"The people here are amazing, and the staff are very welcoming," said McMillan. "It's been a really easy decision for me. Bliss (Littler) and Leigh (Mendelson) have been really straightforward with me about what they want, and having the support that they've given me makes me more confident in my development moving forward. I've always been a guy who likes to lead by example, whether I'm playing with older guys or guys my age."

McMillan comes to the Wild organization off a standout Under-15 Prep season in the CSSHL, in which he piled up 41 goals and 50 assists over just 25 regular-season games before cranking out 10 more points in three games during the league's Western Championships in Penticton, British Columbia. The Surrey, British Columbia product fit right in during limited appearances with Yale Hockey Academy's U18 Prep team as well, with a goal and an assist in four regular-season outings, and three points in two postseason games.

McMillan's efforts were well-recognized by the CSSHL, earning the division's Forward of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors. It was his second straight year earning CSSHL hardware, after landing a spot on last season's U15 Prep Rookie All-Star team for its British Columbia and United States-based members.

The second overall selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, McMillan is the first player from last week's draft class to sign with the Wild. His selection in the draft and signing with the club mark a major milestone for the Wenatchee organization, after McMillan became the WHL franchise's highest draft pick since its first spring in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 2019 - that year, the former Winnipeg ICE selected current National Hockey League forwards Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie with the first and second overall picks in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Parker McMillan on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

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