Kelowna Hero Forest Honours Veterans, Memorial Cup Legacy

Published on May 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - A new Hero Forest will take root in Kelowna's Sunset Park in celebration of the 106th Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, acknowledging the trophy's origins as a remembrance to fallen Canadian military personnel who dedicated their lives in service to Canada. Combining meaningful environmental action with community remembrance, the Hero Forest will serve as a living tribute to the courage, service and sacrifice of Canadian military veterans, both living and deceased.

The Memorial Cup, the Canadian Hockey League's championship event, brings together the champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with a host team, in a four-team round-robin tournament to compete for one of the most prestigious trophies in junior hockey. First awarded in 1919, the trophy was originally donated in honour of Canadian soldiers who gave their lives in the First World War and was rededicated in 2010 to commemorate all fallen members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

This urban reforestation effort is led by Canadian non-profit community tree-planting organization Trees For Life and the City of Kelowna and in collaboration with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and Memorial Cup Title Partner Kubota Canada. Together, they are advancing a shared commitment to restoring urban green space while honouring Canada's veterans.

"The Hero Forest is a powerful and fitting legacy of the 2026 Memorial Cup, creating a lasting space in Kelowna to honour the courage, service, and sacrifice of Canadian veterans," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). "Rooted in the origins and meaning of the Memorial Cup, this initiative reflects the values at the heart of our championship event, and we are proud to work alongside Trees For Life, the City of Kelowna, and Kubota Canada to bring it to life in a way that leaves a meaningful and lasting legacy in the host community."

Steve Sweetnam, Director of Marketing for Kubota Canada, stated, "Kubota is honoured to collaborate with the City of Kelowna, Trees for Life, and the Canadian Hockey League in supporting this project as both a tribute to veterans and a commitment to environmental stewardship. We value the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to communities throughout Canada and anticipate further strengthening this partnership in the future."

"The Memorial Cup was created as a tribute to Canadians who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, and this Hero Forest is a meaningful way to carry that legacy forward here in Kelowna," said Mayor Tom Dyas. "Through the Trees for Life fundraising campaign, and with the support of corporate sponsors including Kubota Canada, this project shows what is possible when community partners come together around a shared legacy. By creating a living space that honours veterans while restoring urban green space, we are connecting remembrance, environmental stewardship and community pride. This project reflects the values that define Kelowna and ensures the impact of hosting the Memorial Cup will be felt long after the final game."

Starting today, community members can donate to have a Hero Tree planted in honour of a veteran, living or deceased at treesforlife.ca/kubota. An onsite plaque will enable visitors to learn more about the initiative and find a list of the heroes honoured on a dedicated Trees For Life webpage.

"At Trees For Life, we plant with purpose, focusing on creating meaningful green spaces in the communities where Canadians live, work and play," said Marina Dimitriadis, Executive Director of Trees For Life. "Our Trees for Heroes program helps create living legacies that honour and benefit the people and communities they are rooted in."

This defining legacy project for the city aims to restore a healthy bank in an urban greenspace feeding into Okanagan Lake.

Through strategic planning and thoughtful habitat protection, this initiative will demonstrate how a diverse and resilient ecosystem can be re-established within the core of a growing urban centre. The park will gain 130 new native trees including trembling aspens, birches, willows and cottonwoods.

The reintroduction of native vegetation and the increased tree canopy will offer a multitude of benefits: improving air quality, increasing biodiversity, creating new habitats for wildlife, protecting against bank erosion, improved slope stability, filtering pollutants and enhancing parkland for community members to enjoy. The new trees will also replace those lost to beaver activity, with beaver-resistant wrapping supporting long-term establishment.

The City of Kelowna broke ground in April to remove invasive species and prepare the site, with a community tree planting scheduled to take place in the fall. A ceremonial event for the new Hero Forest will take place at Sunset Park on May 31 at 11 a.m. PT, ahead of the championship game of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota.

For more information or to donate, visit treesforlife.ca/kubota. Tax receipts are provided for all Hero Tree donations.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

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