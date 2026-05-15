Americans sign 2026 WHL draft pick Lincoln Baschuk to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Bob Tory, General Manager of the Tri-City Americans, today announced that the team has signed 2nd round (37h overall) Lincoln Baschuk to a standard WHL Player Agreement and Development Plan.

Lincoln played last season for NAX (Northern Alberta Extreme) U15 Prep Team. The 6' 3" defenseman anchored the blueline with his physical play.

"Lincoln is a highly skilled puck-moving defenseman who combines strong leadership qualities with a commanding presence on the ice. An excellent skater, he moves the puck with confidence, while demonstrating outstanding awareness and reliability in the defensive zone".

We are excited for Lincoln and his family to join the Tri-City Americans.

Shoots: Right | Position: Defense | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 195 lbs.

Games Played: 29 | Goals: 3 | Assists: 20 | Points: 23







Western Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

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