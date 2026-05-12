Americans sign 2026 first round pick Kenzo Gibson to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Bob Tory, General Manager of the Tri-City Americans today announced that the team has signed 1st round WHL Prospect pick (6th overall) Kenzo Gibson to a standard WHL Player Agreement and Development Plan. "Kenzo, is a dynamic player who brings skill, tenacity and leadership, being captain of his team."

He plays a strong two-way 200 ft game, combining drive, intensity, and passion. We are excited to have Kenzo, and his family join the Tri-City Americans.

Shoots: Left | Position: Center | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 190 lbs.

Games Played: 23 | Goals: 34 | Assists: 24 | Points: 58

Kenzo will be coached next season by former Americans Captain, Tyler Sandhu.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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