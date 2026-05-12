Oil Kings Sign Dahlen to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2006-born forward Luke Dahlen to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings organization is happy to announce the signing of Luke Dahlen," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Luke has sown consistent progress in the BCHL and we feel he is a player ready to make and impact at the WHL level. He is a strong player with good speed and a heavy shot. We look forward to integrating him into our group in Edmonton."

Dahlen, a 6'2", 190lbs forward from Saskatoon, Sask. has spent the last three seasons with the Blackfalds Bulldogs in the AJHL and BCHL. Across both leagues, Dahlen played 163 games, scoring 55 goals and adding 57 assists for 112 points. His best season came in 2025/2026 when he scored 29 goals and had 51 points in 50 games. Dahlen was also named to the BCHL All-Star Game for his efforts.

In nine career BCHL playoff games, Dahlen has five points.

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Western Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

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